Ravens select former Penn State QB Trace McSorley

The Baltimore Ravens added another dual-threat player to their quarterback room.

The Ravens plucked Penn State signal-caller Trace McSorley with the 25th pick of the sixth round, 197 overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft.

McSorley could be a perfect long-term backup quarterback to starter Lamar Jackson. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah suggested McSorley could even be used in potential two-QB sets in Baltimore under offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

As a three-year starter at Penn State, McSorley passed for 9,899 yards with 77 TDs and added 1,697 rushing yards and 30 ground TDs.

A tough, gritty competitor, McSorley is a fearless quarterback who can avoid rushers, using his legs to escape the pocket and can throw off-platform. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein noted that the QB, however, struggles with tight window throws and loses accuracy on deep shots, completing just 39 percent.

McSorley could compete with Robert Griffin III for the backup job in Baltimore.

Penn State QB Trace McSorley sure sounds like a fit with the #Ravens, who just took him in the 6th round. https://t.co/EHf4TToeuA pic.twitter.com/JsqrOUaZia â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019

Questions will abound about whether the Ravens might attempt to change McSorley's position. The QB declined to perform defensive back drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. Baltimore could also try to use McSorley as a QB-turned-WR, or perhaps a Taysom Hill-type gadget player.