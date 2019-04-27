Eagles select QB Clayton Thorson with No. 167 pick

Quarterback isn't a pressing need for the Philadelphia Eagles given the presence of Carson Wentz, but that didn't stop the Eagles from adding a rookie through the draft.

The Eagles used a fifth-round pick (167th overall) on former Northwestern signal-caller Clayton Thorson.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Thorson finished his college career as the school's all-time leader in wins (36), passing for 10,731 yards and 61 touchdowns against 45 interceptions in four seasons. Thorson also rushed for 408 yards on 362 attempts, averaging a paltry 1.1 yards per carry, but showed a knack for the end zone by scoring 27 touchdowns on the ground.

With the Eagles, the pecking order in the quarterbacks room is established with Wentz as the face of the franchise and Nate Sudfeld projects as the primary backup with Nick Foles now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still, it doesn't hurt to bolster depth behind the top two when considering Wentz's inability to stay healthy the past two seasons.

Thorson will likely battle Luis Perez, who played for the Memphis Iron in the now-defunct American Alliance of Football league, for the No. 3 spot in his rookie season.