Packers, Pats or Chargers: Which team is most likely to draft a QB on Day 1?

There comes a time when every team must consider the future at the quarterback position.

Questions about who will succeed the New York Giants' 38-year-old QB, Eli Manning, are nothing new -- and it feels almost certain they'll select a quarterback early in the 2019 NFL Draft, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

What about teams like the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers, who (like the Giants) have aging quarterbacks -- Tom Brady (41), Aaron Rodgers (35) and Philip Rivers (37). Although these three signal-callers haven't shown any major signs of slowing down, the idea of drafting a quarterback on Day 1 isn't out of the question for all three teams. After all, it's something that must be addressed eventually.

So, which team is most likely to draft a quarterback on Day 1: the Patriots, Packers or Chargers?



Bucky Brooks

+ Follow On Twitter Packers follow pattern, draft QB to learn behind Rodgers The The Packers will follow their old blueprint and draft a young quarterback in this draft to succeed Aaron Rodgers in 2022. They will select a talented QB early in Round 1, put him on the bench and let him develop behind their perennial Pro Bowler. Rodgers sat three years behind Hall of Famer Brett Favre, and it can work again with Matt LaFleur teaching a young signal-caller how to play the position. Without the pressure of having to put a rookie on the field this season, the Packers can groom a young QB1 to be successful when he takes the ball from Rodgers down the road.



Charley Casserly

+ Follow On Twitter Chargers finally pull the trigger, snag Rivers' successor in Round 1 The best bet for a quarterback being available when these teams are on the clock is The best bet for a quarterback being available when these teams are on the clock is Drew Lock of Missouri. Of these teams, I think the Chargers might draft him. They have been looking at quarterbacks the last few years, but have not pulled the trigger. I think the Packers are more focused on filling needs in the first round to win now. It is hard to read the Patriots , but they certainly need the quarterback of the future, and I would take Lock if I were them.