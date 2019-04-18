Rosen: I respect the higher-ups and their decisions

Speculation on what the Arizona Cardinals will do with the No. 1 overall pick has continued to increase as the NFL Draft draws closer.

The Cardinals say they haven't made a decision, but most analysts believe the team will move on from quarterback Josh Rosen, the team's first-round pick in the 2018 draft.

For his part, Rosen has stayed out of the media fray and didn't talk to reporters last week when the Cardinals kicked off the start of the voluntary offseason workout program.

Rosen, though, recently talked to SI TV in an exclusive interview, which is behind a pay wall, about his current status with the team.

"I think when people talk about, like, you can't listen to criticism or don't ever read articles, you have to be aware of what's going on to a certain extent," Rosen said in a short video clip of the segment posted on Twitter . "So I definitely understand the situation. I mean it's annoying, but it is what it is. Football is a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions."

A week from the draft, NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah projects the Cardinals to select Kyler Murray in his latest mock draft, while analyst Charley Casserly did the same.

The linking of Murray to the Cardinals was further fueled Wednesday night when the team posted a video on social media announcing the 2018 regular-season schedule. The short clip included some of the team's star players, including wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, running back David Johnson and cornerback Patrick Peterson, among others.

Noticeably absent with a full shot throughout the 90-second video? None other than the 10th overall pick of last year's draft.

Whether it was an editing error by the team to leave out Rosen remains unknown, but what is clear surrounds what has shaped up to be an awkward situation in Arizona.

Rosen appears to be taking it in stride, though, and is ready to show he belongs in the NFL whether it's with the Cardinals or another team.

"I think the best advice I've ever gotten in life from so many different people is control what you can control," Rosen told SI TV. "Whatever decisions that are made, it's my duty to prove them right if they keep me and prove them wrong if they ship me off."