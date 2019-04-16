Daniel Jeremiah 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Drew Lock to Packers

With the 2019 NFL Draft just a little more than a week away, here's my third look at how teams will draft when Round 1 begins in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 25.

To see every draft pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



I'm not as confident as I once was that Murray will be the pick here because of all the team visits Murray is taking, but I still think he ends up being Arizona's selection.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



There's a lot of talk about Quinnen Williams going to San Francisco with this pick. I don't think the Niners could go wrong with either him or Bosa.

PICK 3 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



Gregg Williams coached Aaron Donald during his time as Rams DC and could easily find a way to utilize Oliver in the Big Apple.

PICK 4 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



With needs all over the field, the Raiders should take the best player available.

PICK 5 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



I could see this as a trade-down spot if a team wants to move up for a QB. However, if the Bucs stay here and Allen is still available, he'd be too tempting to pass up.

PICK 6 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)



If the Giants want a QB, it makes more sense to secure him at No. 6 than leave it to fate and wait until they're on the clock again at No. 17.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



Taylor is a DNA match with how the Jaguars want to play. He's a physical player.

PICK 8 Jonah Williams - OG School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Detroit has spent a lot of draft capital on the offensive line, but I could see the Lions going back to the well one more time.

PICK 9 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Hockenson would quickly emerge as the best friend of Josh Allen and LeSean McCoy. He helps in both the passing and running games.

PICK 10 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



I know the Broncos have done a lot of homework on the quarterbacks in this draft, but I just can't envision them taking a QB here before they get a chance to see what Joe Flacco looks like in this offense. Instead, they go with the top LB available.

PICK 11 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



New coach and a new era at QB. Haskins would create a spark in an organization that desperately needs one.

PICK 12 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



I think Bush could go much earlier than many people expect due to the combination of his talent and the lack of depth at his position.

PICK 13 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



The Dolphins did not pick an offensive or defensive lineman last year. This draft will be heavy in both for them.

PICK 14 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Falcons need an upgrade in their secondary. Williams offers an intriguing mix of size and playmaking ability.

PICK 15 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



I still have Washington as the likely landing spot for Josh Rosen, which would take the 'Skins out of the quarterback derby. So, their pass rush took a hit with the departure of Preston Smith. Enter Burns.

PICK 16 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



I can't see Dillard going much later than this spot. Carolina needs help on the O-line.

PICK 17 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



The Giants end up with their edge rusher and quarterback -- but in the opposite order from what's been expected. Sweat could go later than some anticipate.

PICK 18 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



Bradbury was made to play in this Gary Kubiak-style offense. The Vikings will move Pat Elflein to guard to clear a spot for the rookie at center.

PICK 19 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



Wilkins will help the interior pass rush and be a perfect complement to Jurrell Casey.

PICK 20 Lonnie Johnson Jr. - CB School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



This is higher than I have Johnson rated, but he's catching a lot of buzz right now and the Steelers have a need at the position.

PICK 21 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



He did suffer an ACL tear in February, but I would not be surprised if, five years from now, Simmons is viewed as the best player from this draft class.

PICK 22 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Ferrell fits Baltimore's profile. He's physical, tough and has a high floor.

PICK 23 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



With their pass-protection woes, the Texans have to take the best available offensive lineman.

PICK 24 Noah Fant- TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



Fant would be an upgrade over Jared Cook, the tight end they just lost in free agency.

PICK 25 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



It would make sense for the Eagles to add a receiver because I don't think DeSean Jackson's a long-term solution and they could lose Nelson Agholor next year, as he's due to hit free agency.

PICK 26 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Selfishly, I would just love to see him play opposite Malik Hooker in Indy. Abram could play in the box and allow Hooker to make plays over the top.

PICK 27 Chris Lindstrom - OG School: Boston College | Year: Senior



GM Mike Mayock gets a year pass on donating to his alma mater by taking a fellow Eagle! All jokes aside, Lindstrom is highly regarded and has a good chance of being picked in the 20s of Round 1.

PICK 28 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior



There are other needs here -- safety and defensive tackle among them -- but it was apparent that the Bolts need to add some talent on the outside based on their performance against the Patriots in the Divisional Round of last season's playoffs.

PICK 29 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



This would be a no-brainer. Kansas City takes the best defensive back still available and gets good value.

PICK 30 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



The Packers have been doing a lot of homework on quarterbacks this draft season. They once spent a first-round pick on a QB who'd become the eventual replacement for a 35-year-old future Hall of Famer, and they repeat history here.

PICK 31 Elgton Jenkins - OG School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)



Jenkins is another player who's made his way into the first-round conversation. Teams love his strength and power inside. He can play any of the three interior positions.

PICK 32 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior



While the rest of the league moves away from massive DTs like Lawrence, the Patriots see the value in a dominant run defender who can push the pocket on passing downs.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.