Daniel Jeremiah 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Drew Lock to Packers

With the 2019 NFL Draft just a little more than a week away, here's my third look at how teams will draft when Round 1 begins in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 25.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
I'm not as confident as I once was that Murray will be the pick here because of all the team visits Murray is taking, but I still think he ends up being Arizona's selection.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
There's a lot of talk about Quinnen Williams going to San Francisco with this pick. I don't think the Niners could go wrong with either him or Bosa.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
Gregg Williams coached Aaron Donald during his time as Rams DC and could easily find a way to utilize Oliver in the Big Apple.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
With needs all over the field, the Raiders should take the best player available.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
I could see this as a trade-down spot if a team wants to move up for a QB. However, if the Bucs stay here and Allen is still available, he'd be too tempting to pass up.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
If the Giants want a QB, it makes more sense to secure him at No. 6 than leave it to fate and wait until they're on the clock again at No. 17.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Taylor is a DNA match with how the Jaguars want to play. He's a physical player.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Detroit has spent a lot of draft capital on the offensive line, but I could see the Lions going back to the well one more time.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Hockenson would quickly emerge as the best friend of Josh Allen and LeSean McCoy. He helps in both the passing and running games.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
I know the Broncos have done a lot of homework on the quarterbacks in this draft, but I just can't envision them taking a QB here before they get a chance to see what Joe Flacco looks like in this offense. Instead, they go with the top LB available.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
New coach and a new era at QB. Haskins would create a spark in an organization that desperately needs one.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
I think Bush could go much earlier than many people expect due to the combination of his talent and the lack of depth at his position.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Dolphins did not pick an offensive or defensive lineman last year. This draft will be heavy in both for them.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Falcons need an upgrade in their secondary. Williams offers an intriguing mix of size and playmaking ability.
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
I still have Washington as the likely landing spot for Josh Rosen, which would take the 'Skins out of the quarterback derby. So, their pass rush took a hit with the departure of Preston Smith. Enter Burns.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
I can't see Dillard going much later than this spot. Carolina needs help on the O-line.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
The Giants end up with their edge rusher and quarterback -- but in the opposite order from what's been expected. Sweat could go later than some anticipate.
School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
Bradbury was made to play in this Gary Kubiak-style offense. The Vikings will move Pat Elflein to guard to clear a spot for the rookie at center.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
Wilkins will help the interior pass rush and be a perfect complement to Jurrell Casey.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
This is higher than I have Johnson rated, but he's catching a lot of buzz right now and the Steelers have a need at the position.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior
He did suffer an ACL tear in February, but I would not be surprised if, five years from now, Simmons is viewed as the best player from this draft class.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Ferrell fits Baltimore's profile. He's physical, tough and has a high floor.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
With their pass-protection woes, the Texans have to take the best available offensive lineman.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Fant would be an upgrade over Jared Cook, the tight end they just lost in free agency.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
It would make sense for the Eagles to add a receiver because I don't think DeSean Jackson's a long-term solution and they could lose Nelson Agholor next year, as he's due to hit free agency.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Selfishly, I would just love to see him play opposite Malik Hooker in Indy. Abram could play in the box and allow Hooker to make plays over the top.
School: Boston College | Year: Senior
GM Mike Mayock gets a year pass on donating to his alma mater by taking a fellow Eagle! All jokes aside, Lindstrom is highly regarded and has a good chance of being picked in the 20s of Round 1.
School: Temple | Year: Senior
There are other needs here -- safety and defensive tackle among them -- but it was apparent that the Bolts need to add some talent on the outside based on their performance against the Patriots in the Divisional Round of last season's playoffs.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
This would be a no-brainer. Kansas City takes the best defensive back still available and gets good value.
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
The Packers have been doing a lot of homework on quarterbacks this draft season. They once spent a first-round pick on a QB who'd become the eventual replacement for a 35-year-old future Hall of Famer, and they repeat history here.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)
Jenkins is another player who's made his way into the first-round conversation. Teams love his strength and power inside. He can play any of the three interior positions.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
While the rest of the league moves away from massive DTs like Lawrence, the Patriots see the value in a dominant run defender who can push the pocket on passing downs.
