Charley Casserly 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Giants, Patriots go QB

With the Arizona Cardinals a little more than two weeks away from being on the clock at the 2019 NFL Draft, here's my second mock up of how Round 1 might play out on April 25.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gets his quarterback to lead his "Air Raid" offense.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The Jets need a pass rusher, but I wouldn't be surprised if they traded out of this pick.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Raiders' only chance to get a premiere edge rusher is here, not in the 20s.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
He's an instinctive football player who can make plays from sideline to sideline.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Giants GM Dave Gettleman stays true to his draft board and takes the best player available.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The Jaguars want to be physical up front and run the ball, and Taylor allows them to do that. Look for them to address their tight end need later in the draft.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The pass rushers are flying off the board, and the Panthers need one.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
If I were the Bills, I'd move Dion Dawkins to right tackle and slide Dillard -- the best pass blocker in the draft -- in at left tackle.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Joe Flacco loves throwing to tight ends, but I could also see the Broncos taking a quarterback here.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Bengals fill a major need on defense with the athletic Bush.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
The Packers need an upgrade at right tackle.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. The Giants jump ahead of the Redskins to get Eli Manning's successor.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
Pass-rushing defensive tackles are a major priority for the Falcons.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
The Redskins have been looking for a pass rusher to play opposite Ryan Kerrigan for years.
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS. The Lions fill their biggest need and pick up some extra draft capital in the process.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Wilkins gives the Dolphins a playmaker on the inside of their defense.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Vikings address one of their most glaring weaknesses by picking Williams, who can play left tackle or left guard.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Titans' offense has a lot of pieces, but it's still lacking a true speed receiver on the perimeter -- Metcalf would give them that. They also need to address the interior O-line, but I think they can do that in Round 2.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Murphy is an excellent technician at the position, helping to bolster the Steelers' secondary.
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
The Seahawks add a pass rusher opposite Frank Clark, who's currently set to play the 2019 season on the franchise tag.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS. The foundation of the Eagles' recent success has been the strength of their O-line, so adding a quality player here helps now and for the future.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and Irv Smith with Derek Carr! The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason to become a better football team.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. Ravens grab a WR who can stretch the defense and play in the slot.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
Brown will fill the slot for the Colts but can also play outside, too.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
The Raiders continue to re-build their defensive line by taking the third Clemson Tiger in Round 1.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
The Chargers find Philp Rivers' heir by selecting the most pro-ready quarterback prospect in the 2019 draft class.
School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
The top defensive players are gone, so the Chiefs upgrade their O-line.
School: Washington | Year: Junior
Safety was a major problem for the Packers last year, but Rapp and free-agent pickup Adrian Amos are the solution.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
The Rams take the best defensive lineman prospect left on the board. Michael Brockers can shift inside to play nose tackle, while Tillery lines up at defensive end.
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
Tom Brady can play until he is 45 and Lock will take over then!
