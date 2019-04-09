Charley Casserly 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Giants, Patriots go QB

With the Arizona Cardinals a little more than two weeks away from being on the clock at the 2019 NFL Draft, here's my second mock up of how Round 1 might play out on April 25.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gets his quarterback to lead his "Air Raid" offense.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



The 49ers get a bookend to Dee Ford, giving them a legitimate pass rush.

PICK 3 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



The Jets need a pass rusher, but I wouldn't be surprised if they traded out of this pick.

PICK 4 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



The Raiders' only chance to get a premiere edge rusher is here, not in the 20s.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



He's an instinctive football player who can make plays from sideline to sideline.

PICK 6 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Giants GM Dave Gettleman stays true to his draft board and takes the best player available.

PICK 7 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



The Jaguars want to be physical up front and run the ball, and Taylor allows them to do that. Look for them to address their tight end need later in the draft.

PICK 8 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The pass rushers are flying off the board, and the Panthers need one.

PICK 9 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



If I were the Bills, I'd move Dion Dawkins to right tackle and slide Dillard -- the best pass blocker in the draft -- in at left tackle.

PICK 10 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Joe Flacco loves throwing to tight ends, but I could also see the Broncos taking a quarterback here.

PICK 11 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Bengals fill a major need on defense with the athletic Bush.

PICK 12 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



The Packers need an upgrade at right tackle.

PICK 13 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. The Giants jump ahead of the Redskins to get Eli Manning's successor.

PICK 14 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



Pass-rushing defensive tackles are a major priority for the Falcons.

PICK 15 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



The Redskins have been looking for a pass rusher to play opposite Ryan Kerrigan for years.

PICK 16 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS. The Lions fill their biggest need and pick up some extra draft capital in the process.

PICK 17 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Wilkins gives the Dolphins a playmaker on the inside of their defense.

PICK 18 Jonah Williams - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Vikings address one of their most glaring weaknesses by picking Williams, who can play left tackle or left guard.

PICK 19 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Titans' offense has a lot of pieces, but it's still lacking a true speed receiver on the perimeter -- Metcalf would give them that. They also need to address the interior O-line, but I think they can do that in Round 2.

PICK 20 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Murphy is an excellent technician at the position, helping to bolster the Steelers' secondary.

PICK 21 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior



The Seahawks add a pass rusher opposite Frank Clark, who's currently set to play the 2019 season on the franchise tag.

PICK 22 Greg Little - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS. The foundation of the Eagles' recent success has been the strength of their O-line, so adding a quality player here helps now and for the future.

PICK 23 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior



The Texans lose out on an offensive lineman with the Eagles' savvy trade but rebound by selecting Ya-Sin to fill a need at CB.

PICK 24 Irv Smith - TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and Irv Smith with Derek Carr! The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason to become a better football team.

PICK 25 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. Ravens grab a WR who can stretch the defense and play in the slot.

PICK 26 A.J. Brown - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Junior



Brown will fill the slot for the Colts but can also play outside, too.

PICK 27 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior



The Raiders continue to re-build their defensive line by taking the third Clemson Tiger in Round 1.

PICK 28 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)



The Chargers find Philp Rivers' heir by selecting the most pro-ready quarterback prospect in the 2019 draft class.

PICK 29 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



The top defensive players are gone, so the Chiefs upgrade their O-line.

PICK 30 Taylor Rapp - S School: Washington | Year: Junior



Safety was a major problem for the Packers last year, but Rapp and free-agent pickup Adrian Amos are the solution.

PICK 31 Jerry Tillery - DT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior



The Rams take the best defensive lineman prospect left on the board. Michael Brockers can shift inside to play nose tackle, while Tillery lines up at defensive end.

PICK 32 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



Tom Brady can play until he is 45 and Lock will take over then!

