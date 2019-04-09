Path to the Draft  

Charley Casserly 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Giants, Patriots go QB

  • By Charley Casserly
With the Arizona Cardinals a little more than two weeks away from being on the clock at the 2019 NFL Draft, here's my second mock up of how Round 1 might play out on April 25.

1

Kyler Murray - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gets his quarterback to lead his "Air Raid" offense.

2

Nick Bosa - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The 49ers get a bookend to Dee Ford, giving them a legitimate pass rush.

3

Josh Allen - Edge

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

The Jets need a pass rusher, but I wouldn't be surprised if they traded out of this pick.

4

Rashan Gary - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

The Raiders' only chance to get a premiere edge rusher is here, not in the 20s.

5

Devin White - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

He's an instinctive football player who can make plays from sideline to sideline.

6

Quinnen Williams - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Giants GM Dave Gettleman stays true to his draft board and takes the best player available.

7

Jawaan Taylor - OT

School: Florida | Year: Junior

The Jaguars want to be physical up front and run the ball, and Taylor allows them to do that. Look for them to address their tight end need later in the draft.

8

Montez Sweat - Edge

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The pass rushers are flying off the board, and the Panthers need one.

9

Andre Dillard - OT

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

If I were the Bills, I'd move Dion Dawkins to right tackle and slide Dillard -- the best pass blocker in the draft -- in at left tackle.

10

T.J. Hockenson - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Joe Flacco loves throwing to tight ends, but I could also see the Broncos taking a quarterback here.

11

Devin Bush - LB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Bengals fill a major need on defense with the athletic Bush.

12

Cody Ford - OT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

The Packers need an upgrade at right tackle.

13

Dwayne Haskins - QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. The Giants jump ahead of the Redskins to get Eli Manning's successor.

14

Ed Oliver - DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior

Pass-rushing defensive tackles are a major priority for the Falcons.

15

Clelin Ferrell - Edge

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

The Redskins have been looking for a pass rusher to play opposite Ryan Kerrigan for years.

16

Deandre Baker - CB

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS. The Lions fill their biggest need and pick up some extra draft capital in the process.

17

Christian Wilkins - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Wilkins gives the Dolphins a playmaker on the inside of their defense.

18

Jonah Williams - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Vikings address one of their most glaring weaknesses by picking Williams, who can play left tackle or left guard.

19

D.K. Metcalf - WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Titans' offense has a lot of pieces, but it's still lacking a true speed receiver on the perimeter -- Metcalf would give them that. They also need to address the interior O-line, but I think they can do that in Round 2.

20

Byron Murphy - CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Murphy is an excellent technician at the position, helping to bolster the Steelers' secondary.

21

Brian Burns - Edge

School: Florida State | Year: Junior

The Seahawks add a pass rusher opposite Frank Clark, who's currently set to play the 2019 season on the franchise tag.

22

Greg Little - OT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS. The foundation of the Eagles' recent success has been the strength of their O-line, so adding a quality player here helps now and for the future.

23

Rock Ya-Sin - CB

School: Temple | Year: Senior

The Texans lose out on an offensive lineman with the Eagles' savvy trade but rebound by selecting Ya-Sin to fill a need at CB.

24

Irv Smith - TE

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and Irv Smith with Derek Carr! The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason to become a better football team.

25

Marquise Brown - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. Ravens grab a WR who can stretch the defense and play in the slot.

26

A.J. Brown - WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Brown will fill the slot for the Colts but can also play outside, too.

27

Dexter Lawrence - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

The Raiders continue to re-build their defensive line by taking the third Clemson Tiger in Round 1.

28

Daniel Jones - QB

School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

The Chargers find Philp Rivers' heir by selecting the most pro-ready quarterback prospect in the 2019 draft class.

29

Garrett Bradbury - C

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

The top defensive players are gone, so the Chiefs upgrade their O-line.

30

Taylor Rapp - S

School: Washington | Year: Junior

Safety was a major problem for the Packers last year, but Rapp and free-agent pickup Adrian Amos are the solution.

31

Jerry Tillery - DT

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

The Rams take the best defensive lineman prospect left on the board. Michael Brockers can shift inside to play nose tackle, while Tillery lines up at defensive end.

32

Drew Lock - QB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Tom Brady can play until he is 45 and Lock will take over then!

Follow Charley Casserly on Twitter @CharleyCasserly.

