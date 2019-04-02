WR relocations: Odell Beckham will benefit, Antonio Brown won't

Wide receiver groups around the league have experienced a reshuffling this offseason. NFL Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson has surveyed the recent relocations of notable WRs, answering one question for each: Will the player have more or less success with his new team in 2019 than he did with his previous club in 2018?

GREATER PRODUCTION

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Old team: New York Giants

Beckham's talent allows him to succeed anywhere, but Cleveland might be the perfect place for him right now. He gets a quarterback in Baker Mayfield who is capable of making every throw (and who's equally competitive). Another reason Beckham will find more success in 2019 than he had with the Giants a year ago is he is playing opposite another dominant receiver in Jarvis Landry. Landry and other weapons shouldn't keep Mayfield from giving OBJ looks. If anything, OBJ will feast almost every week.

2019 prediction: 90 receptions, 1,300 yards, 10 TD.

Golden Tate, New York Giants

Old team: Philadelphia Eagles

Tate is a veteran who will help this young offense and give Eli Manning a consistent target. Tate thrived alongside Marvin Jones in Detroit, and now has a similar setup in New York with Sterling Shepard across the way. I won't be the least bit surprised if Tate is Manning's No. 1 target this season.

2019 prediction: 70 receptions, 950 yards, 8 TD.

DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles

Old team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is about to be a season-long homecoming party for the veteran receiver. Jackson proved in 2018 that he is as fast as ever and has the goods to get it done on the field, having led the league at 18.9 yards per catch. The deep threat, who hauled in 13 receptions of 20-plus yards and five of 40-plus yards a season ago with the Bucs, will add another dimension to this Eagles offense.

2019 prediction: 70 receptions, 1,000 yards, 6 TD.

Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders

Old team: Los Angeles Chargers

An undrafted free-agent signee in 2015, Williams earned every bit of his new deal (four years, $44 million) with the Raiders. During his career, he has 155 catches for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns -- including 1,059 receiving yards in 2016 -- and should build on that in Jon Gruden's offense. Plus, playing opposite Antonio Brown is a huge benefit, as he'll be able to stretch the field with AB attracting most of the attention.

2019 prediction: 55 receptions, 800 yards, 6 TD.

Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys

Old team: Green Bay Packers

A lingering hamstring injury had Cobb in and out of Green Bay's lineup for a majority of the 2018 season. If Cobb can stay healthy, he'll improve off last year's production (38 catches, 383 receiving yards, two TDs) with the potential to make plays opposite Amari Cooper in Dallas.

2019 prediction: 50 receptions, 700 yards, 4 TD.

John Brown, Buffalo Bills

Old team: Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo is a great fit for this speedster for one reason: Josh Allen's big arm, which is what scouts gushed over during the QB's draft process. Brown's a burner who is capable of beating defenders on intermediate and deep routes. In this offense with a quarterback who's not scared to let it go, Brown will log his second season of 1,000 receiving yards.

2019 prediction: 70 receptions, 1,000 yards, 7 TD.

Donte Moncrief, Pittsburgh Steelers

Old team: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars' passing attack in 2018 couldn't be more different than the one the Steelers had. Now, with Antonio Brown out of the mix, there will be plenty to go around, giving Moncrief a real chance to elevate his game next to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who should attract the most attention. Ben Roethlisberger is looking for a collective group to (sort of) replace what Brown brought to the table, and Moncrief could be a major part.

2019 prediction: 60 receptions, 900 yards, 5 TD.

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

Old team: Washington Redskins

Crowder had three solid seasons with the Redskins before an injury-riddled 2018 campaign. In his first three years, he averaged 64 receptions, 747 receiving yards and four touchdowns per season. He can get back to this level (and maybe beyond) with Sam Darnold and Co. in New York ... if he can stay healthy.

2019 prediction: 60 receptions, 700 yards, 5 TD.

Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Old team: Kansas City Chiefs

Conley is a burner who largely benefited when the Chiefs went with gunslinger Patrick Mahomes in 2018, hauling in a career-high five touchdown grabs. Conley now heads to a Jacksonville offense that's full of good (not great) receivers, so he should get his among this group. I expect John DeFilippo will design packages and plays for Conley downfield, and Nick Foles isn't afraid to sling it.

2019 prediction: 40 receptions, 600 yards, 5 TD.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

Old team: New England Patriots

New England was creative with Patterson, using him as a major mismatch out of the backfield. (Who would have thought this is how he would be best used when he was drafted in the first round in 2013?) I also see Matt Nagy using Patterson in a variety of ways. With Tarik Cohen and the addition of running back Mike Davis, Patterson won't be a significant part of the ground game, but he could be a nightmare near the goal line. Nagy's creativity makes this a perfect landing spot for Patterson.

2019 prediction: 35 receptions, 400 yards, 4 TD; 2 rushing TD; 2 kick-return TD.

SIMILAR PRODUCTION

Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Old team: Carolina Panthers

Funchess never became the true No. 1 receiver the Panthers wanted. His best season came in 2017, when he had 62 receptions for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. As part of the Colts' offense, Funchess has a good chance to duplicate his 2018 production (44 receptions, 549 yards, 4 TD). That would be a solid year, considering how much offensive talent the Colts have -- plus, we know how much Andrew Luck loves tight ends.

2019 prediction: 45 receptions, 550 yards, 4 TD.

Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions

Old team: Miami Dolphins

Amendola has been Steady Eddie for every offense, serving as a reliable target in the slot. The 33-year-old, who was with Matt Patricia in New England, will provide Matthew Stafford with a target underneath and across the middle of the field. But there are a lot of mouths to feed in Detroit with Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay, Jesse James and a slew of versatile running backs.

2019 prediction: 50 receptions, 500 yards, 3 TD.

Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Old team: Cleveland Browns

Perriman was part of an up-and-coming receiving corps in Cleveland last season. But he didn't get many looks with Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Josh Gordon (OK, for a game, before he was traded) and David Njoku all looking to eat. Perriman will be in the same situation in Tampa this season with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard all seeking touches.

2019 prediction: 15 receptions, 350 yards, 2 TD.

Jordan Matthews, San Francisco 49ers

Old team: Philadelphia Eagles

Matthews will stay right where he was a season ago production-wise. Even in an Eagles offense that ranked seventh in passing last season, his production was down. Now, Matthews joins Kyle Shanahan's run-first unit that features Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, Jerick McKinnon and Kyle Juszczyk in the backfield. I also expect Shanahan to utilize the running backs in the pass game, which could limit Matthews' looks.

2019 prediction: 20 receptions, 300 yards, 2 TD.

LESSER PRODUCTION

Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders

Old team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the game, but his numbers were often inflated in Pittsburgh because of the sheer amount of offensive talent, specifically the two other Killer Bs (Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell). Even without Bell in 2018, Brown was still surrounded by talent with Roethlisberger under center, James Conner in the backfield and JuJu Smith-Schuster opposite Brown. AB doesn't have those mega elements in Oakland with Derek Carr, Tyrell Williams and a committee of veteran backs. His stat line will suffer because of it.

2019 prediction: 85 receptions, 1,000 yards, 9 TD.

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Old team: Dallas Cowboys

I'm not sure if Beasley's game will translate in Buffalo's offense. As a slot receiver, Beasley has made his living on solid route running on short routes. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is great at downfield throws, but he's yet to master passes underneath, which is where Beasley will set up camp.

2019 prediction: 50 receptions, 500 yards, 3 TD.

Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans

Old team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Humphries is coming off a career year and has potential to elevate the Titans' passing attack. But while the passing attack might improve as a whole, the run game will be Tennessee's bread and butter as long as Derrick Henry is in the backfield. I still think Humphries will do well. His numbers just won't increase from 2018.

2019 prediction: 60 receptions, 700 yards, 4 TD.

