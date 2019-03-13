Oakland Raiders sign ex-Chargers WR Tyrell Williams

Tyrell Williams posted one 1,000-yard receiving campaign over four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he arguably has a chance to make a greater impact with his new team.

The Oakland Raiders signed Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero adds the deal is for four-years and worth $44 million with $22 million in guarantees.

ESPN was first to report the news.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Williams, who ranked 39th on NFL.com's list of Top 101 free agents in 2019, provides good speed opposite Oakland's new No. 1 receiver Antonio Brown.

Williams' ability to stretch the field, as evidenced by his career 16.3 yards average per catch, should also free up Brown with underneath routes and other receivers in the intermediate passing game.

Williams entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon with the Chargers. On his career, he has 155 catches for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Williams' best season came in 2016 when he totaled 69 receptions for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden have been busy in recent days adding pieces to the receiving game around quarterback Derek Carr, and the additions of Williams and Brown provide an upgrade to last year's receiving group.