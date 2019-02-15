Ferguson, others allowed at combine for medical evals

A trio of players previously barred from attending the NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis, after all.

The NFL informed teams that Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Ferguson, Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and Colorado State wide receiver Preston Williams are permitted to travel to the combine to undergo the same comprehensive medical evaluations given to invited prospects, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Ferguson, Simmons and Williams will be provided transportation to and from Indianapolis, and the trip will include meals and a hotel room if they are required to stay overnight. Outside of the medical evaluations, however, the trio is not permitted to participate in other NFL Scouting Combine evaluations or events.

Ferguson became ineligible to attend the week-long draft evaluation process event after a background check revealed an off-field incident, specifically a fight at McDonalds when he was a freshman.

Simmons and Williams weren't initially invited to Indianapolis because of physical altercations with women. Williams received a deferred sentence after entering a guilty plea to harassment charge, while Simmons, who recently suffered a torn ACL, pleaded no contest after being charged with simple assault and disturbing the peace.

