What we learned from Sunday's Week 16 games

Here's what we learned from Sunday's Week 16 slate of games:

1. Squaring off for a second time against the exiled Hue Jackson, Cleveland's coaching staff operated aggressively, ignoring their punter on a pair of early fourth-and-short situations. The first -- from their own 42 -- was blown up by penalty, but the second -- from Cincy's 15-yard line, saw quarterback Baker Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry for nine yards to set up a perfectly placed leaping touchdown grab by David Njoku three plays later. The game turned for good right there, with Cincy's offense drifting into a winter's nap. Landry returned on the following drive to toss an ultra-dime to Breshad Perriman for 63 yards to set up Mayfield's pretty touchdown strike to Darren Fells. That scoring lob -- his 23rd on the year -- tied Mayfield with Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson for the second most as a rookie passer. He'd finish with 284 yards and three scores, putting him all alone in third place in that rookie race behind Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson (26). It was more of the same from first-time play-caller Freddie Kitchens, dialing up wideout option bombs, misdirection gallops, direct snaps to the more-involved Duke Johnson (62 yards off eight touches) and a flurry of on-the-money darts from Mayfield, who at one point hit 15 straight completions.

2. The Bengals offense is among the league's most banged-up and they looked it on Sunday, with backup passer Jeff Driskel opening the game with five straight punts and generating just 37 first-half yards -- with minus-15 yards passing -- while the Browns put up a whopping 493 on the day. A fourth-quarter blocked punt sparked a late-game Bengals rally, but it was too little, too late. Dangerously sloppy, flag-prone and beyond bland, can the Bengals (6-9) really afford to dial up another year of Marvin Lewis, whose worn-out defense sat on the field for 35:31 against a Browns club (7-7-1) that also dialed up three sacks and nabbed a sweep over Cincy for the first time since 2002?

3. Browns wideout Rashard Higgins (6/60/1) made a handful of juicy catches, one wildly artistic leaping scoring grab and -- IMO -- should not have been called for offensive pass interference on a 55-yard catch-and-run from Mayfield. Chubb (19/112) ran with raw power, broke the team's rookie rushing record and again looked like a star-in-the-making, while the defense was led by consistent pressure up the middle by linebacker Joe Schobert, Chris Smith, Larry Ogunjobi and Genard Avery. There's also the case of Perriman, who washed out in Baltimore, but continues to rise up as a big-play machine for the Browns. Outside of some fine runs by Joe Mixon and spice from special-teamer Clayton Fejedelem, the Bengals should toss Sunday's game tape into the yule log blaze.

-- Marc Sessler