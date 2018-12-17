2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals No. 1; Broncos, Packers in top 14

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 15. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today (the Rams, Saints, Chiefs, Chargers and Bears have already clinched playoff spots). The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

The draft's No. 1 overall pick moved from the bay to the desert on Sunday. The 49ers held the first selection heading into Week 15, but they upset the Seahawks, dropping a couple spots in the order and clearing the way for the Cardinals, who were flattened by the Falcons, to vault to the top of the board.

So, yes, you could make the case that the Niners cost themselves by earning an unlikely win in a lost season on Sunday, but that's probably not the way Kyle Shanahan sees it.

As for the Cardinals, they have the same record as the Raiders, but Arizona holds the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker, .500 to .556 (team with the lower SOS picks first in the event of a tie), with two weeks to go in the regular season.

Here's the order heading into Week 16, along with the top three needs for each team.

NOTE: Record against mutual opponents was used to break the tie between the Broncos and Bengals, since the tie couldn't be broken by record, strength of schedule or record against conference opponents.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 Cardinals 1 Record: 3-11 (.500 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 2

Remaining games: vs. LAR, at SEA

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



The highest-graded players in next year's draft are almost certain to be defenders in a year where Arizona badly needs help on the offensive line (and elsewhere on offense). They could go spend beaucoup bucks on O-linemen in free agency to address that need before the draft, but the free-agent class at the position is looking pretty thin. They have to improve up front to give Josh Rosen a chance to grow in Year 2.

PICK 2 Raiders 1 Record: 3-11 (.556)

Previous week: No. 3

Remaining games: vs. DEN, at KC

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, LB



You probably heard by now that former Raider Khalil Mack has more sacks (12.5) than Oakland does (12) this season. The Dolphins rank 31st in the league in sacks and they have twice as many as the Raiders. You get the point. Good luck with the three first-round picks, Jon Gruden.

PICK 3 49ers 2 Record: 4-10 (.469)

Previous week: No. 1

Remaining games: vs. CHI, at LAR

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, LB



Believe it or not, the Niners are 3-3 in their last six games, knocking off playoff contenders Denver and Seattle in consecutive weeks. Sure, it might have all but killed their chances of clinching the draft's top pick, but it should give fans hope about what this squad could be with a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo and the stud pass rusher San Francisco will have a chance to add with a top-five pick.

PICK 4 Jets Record: 4-10 (.500)

Previous week: No. 4

Remaining games: vs. GB, at NE

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, WR



There are reasons for optimism, as the Jets gave the Texans a scare on Saturday, but at the end of the day, this team has lost seven of eight, with its lone win in that span coming against the Bills. The Jets are in line to be picking inside the top six for the fourth time in five years.

PICK 5 Jaguars 2 Record: 4-10 (.543)

Previous week: No. 7

Remaining games: at MIA, at HOU

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



No team has scored fewer touchdowns than Jacksonville since Week 5, when the Jags' run of nine losses in 10 games began. It's no coincidence that they have the worst record in the league over that span. Back to the drawing board on offense for this bunch heading into next year, starting at QB.

PICK 6 Lions 4 Record: 5-9 (.500)

Previous week: No. 10

Remaining games: vs. MIN, at GB

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, TE/WR



The defense has done its job, for the most part, recently, but an offense that parted with Golden Tate at midseason has been punchless pretty much ever since, averaging 16.1 points per game since Tate was traded. Detroit has to find a target who can do damage in the middle of the field for Matthew Stafford, while also looking for a playmaker in the secondary and help for the pass rush.

PICK 7 Falcons 2 Record: 5-9 (.508)

Previous week: No. 5

Remaining games: at CAR, at TB

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OG, DT



The pass rush got after Josh Rosen and Mike Glennon, recording seven sacks in a win on Sunday. If only they got to tee off on an offensive line as bad as Arizona's each week. It's a lost season for Atlanta, but this team has a chance to win out and hurt its draft positioning in the process.

PICK 8 Giants Record: 5-9 (.510)

Previous week: No. 8

Remaining games: at IND, vs. DAL

Biggest needs: QB, DL, OT



The Giants have played themselves into a position where it's unlikely they'll have their choice of QBs in the 2019 draft (the QB-needy Jags are ahead of them), and Pat Shurmur believes Eli Manning has years -- yes, plural -- left as a starter. It all adds up to a signal that the Giants are not going to feel boxed into a corner about taking a QB with their first pick next year.

PICK 9 Bills 3 Record: 5-9 (.515)

Previous week: No. 6

Remaining games: at NE, vs. MIA

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



Same old story here for the pesky Bills, who are now 3-2 in their last five games: 1) Surround Josh Allen with a better offensive line and better weapons; 2) Fortify an already solid defense. There's a lot of work to be done to get back to the postseason, but this weekend's game at New England will be an interesting measuring stick.

PICK 10 Buccaneers 1 Record: 5-9 (.526)

Previous week: No. 9

Remaining games: at DAL, vs. ATL

Biggest needs: DB, DE, OT



After a brief respite, it's back to ugly in Tampa, as the Bucs have been outscored 45-12 in their last six quarters. Before you say that Week 17 meeting with the Falcons will be meaningless, just know that it could have big draft-order implications.

PICK 11 Packers 1 Record: 5-8-1 (.505)

Previous week: No. 12

Remaining games: at NYJ, vs. DET

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, S, WR



This is the first of the two first-round picks Green Bay holds in the 2019 draft (they acquired the Saints' first-rounder in a draft-day trade earlier this year). Priority No. 1 should be beefing up the pass rush, even if Clay Matthews, who's in a contract year, returns. This young receiving corps could get younger if Randall Cobb walks -- his deal will expire this offseason, too.

PICK 13 Bengals 2 Record: 6-8 (.536)

Previous week: No. 11

Remaining games: at CLE, at PIT

Biggest needs: LB, TE, QB



The time has come for the Bengals to bring in competition for Andy Dalton ( Jeff Driskel is not a QB1). In addition, they're badly in need of a playmaker at the linebacker and tight end positions.

PICK 14 Broncos 3 Record: 6-8 (.536)

Previous week: No. 17

Remaining games: at OAK, vs. LAC

Biggest needs: CB, WR/TE, QB



Things seemed to be going in a positive direction here, and then the last two weeks happened, serving as a reminder of the limitations of a Case Keenum-led offense. They need to add some juice to the passing game, and bring in a young player or two at corner with Bradley Roby (2019) and Chris Harris Jr. (2020) hitting free agency in consecutive years.

PICK 15 Browns 2 Record: 6-7-1 (.531)

Previous week: No. 13

Remaining games: vs. CIN, at BAL

Biggest needs: OT, WR, CB



With another winnable game up next, the Browns could be picking outside the top 15 for the first time since 2011. For the first time in forever, they have their QB. Now John Dorsey has to continue building around him. They could use a left tackle, as well as a WR1 with good size.

PICK 16 Redskins 1 Record: 7-7 (.467)

Previous week: No. 15

Remaining games: at TEN, vs. PHI

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



Everyone's hoping for the best in Alex Smith's recovery, but Washington would be wise to find a young QB to groom to one day take over as the QB1. How about adding a WR1 for whoever is under center for the 'Skins next season? There'll probably be some turnover up front on offense, too, with Shawn Lavao, Ty Nsekhe, Tony Bergstrom and Jonathan Cooper due to hit the market.

PICK 17 Dolphins 2 Record: 7-7 (.480)

Previous week: No. 19

Remaining games: vs. JAX, at BUF

Biggest needs: DE, QB, OL



The Dolphins took a big step in the wrong direction against a tough defense on Sunday, as Ryan Tannehill was sacked nine (!!!) times. If Tannehill and Co. don't right the ship in these last couple games against teams they should beat, will Miami be ready to start a new era at QB?

PICK 18 Eagles 2 Record: 7-7 (.508)

Previous week: No. 16

Remaining games: vs. HOU, at WAS

Biggest needs: CB, OT, RB



The league's 31st-ranked pass defense is going to need some help at corner this offseason, especially with Ronald Darby recovering from an ACL tear and headed for free agency. Jason Peters has put forth a valiant effort playing though injury this season, but it's time to draft a tackle with the nine-time Pro Bowler approaching his 37th birthday. They also have to be mindful of taking some heat off Carson Wentz, and that means investing in the RB position again.

PICK 19 Colts 1 Record: 8-6 (.469)

Previous week: No. 18

Remaining games: vs. NYG, at TEN

Biggest needs: DL, WR, CB



Indy's defense is playing great ball, pitching a shutout against the Cowboys on Sunday, and another piece or two could push this unit into the ranks of the elite. On the other side of the ball, another weapon at receiver for Andrew Luck certainly wouldn't hurt.

PICK 20 Titans Record: 8-6 (.510)

Previous week: No. 20

Remaining games: vs. WAS, vs. IND

Biggest needs: WR, OLB, DL



It didn't hurt the Titans against the Giants, but the offense is going to have to be more dynamic in the passing game if they're going to take that next step. Finding another playmaking pass catcher is paramount.

PICK 21 Vikings Record: 7-6-1 (.490)

Previous week: No. 21

Remaining games: at DET, vs. CHI

Biggest needs: OL, LB, DT



The offense snapped out of its funk in its first game since the firing of John DeFilippo, but dominating against Miami won't be enough to erase concerns about the front five for this group. A couple of the biggest questions for the offseason, though, are on defense. Will the team be replacing impending free agents Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson?

PICK 22 Seahawks 3 Record: 8-6 (.485)

Previous week: No. 25

Remaining games: vs. KC, vs. ARI

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DT, OL



Seattle failed to take care of business against the 49ers, and now they have to face the 11-3 Chiefs. Not ideal. They'd also be in trouble this offseason if Frank Clark departed in free agency, but it's unlikely they'll let happen. Even with Clark back, adding a pass-rushing complement would be wise, and there could be a hole or two to fill on the offensive line.

PICK 23 Ravens 1 Record: 8-6 (.492)

Previous week: No. 22

Remaining games: at LAC, vs. CLE

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, WR, ILB



This is the league's No. 1 defense, but the franchise could have some interesting decisions to make as it tries to maintain its identity on that side of the ball this offseason. Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, Brent Urban, Za'Darius Smith are in the final year of their deals.

PICK 24 Raiders (via Cowboys) Cowboys' record: 8-6 (.505)

Previous week: No. 24

Cowboys' remaining games: vs. TB, at NYG

Cowboys' biggest needs: TE, DL, OL



See above (No. 2) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Amari Cooper trade. While that swap has already paid huge dividends for Dallas ( albeit not this past weekend), it would make sense for Jerry Jones to go right back to the well at pass catcher when the 'Boys make their first pick in 2019, this time for a playmaking tight end.

PICK 25 Steelers 2 Record: 8-5-1 (.485)

Previous week: No. 23

Remaining games: at NO, vs. CIN

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge rusher



Huge bounce-back win for Pittsburgh against the Pats, but it doesn't get any easier with a visit to New Orleans up next. It's a big test for a defense that has had its ups and downs -- finding a CB1 should lead the offseason wish list for Kevin Colbert.

PICK 26 Patriots 2 Record: 9-5 (.513)

Previous week: No. 28

Remaining games: vs. BUF, vs. NYJ

Biggest needs: DL, LB, WR



The heir apparent to Tom Brady? A potential replacement for Gronk? It doesn't appear that those are the most pressing needs for New England right now, but they certainly should be on the radar for a team that's in unfamiliar territory, dropping back-to-back December games for the first time since 2002. They might be retooling a defensive line that includes free-agents-to-be Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton.

PICK 27 Raiders (via Bears) 1 Bears' record: 10-4 (.436)

Previous week: No. 26

Bears' remaining games: at SF, at MIN

Bears' biggest needs: OT, OG, DB



See above (No. 2) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. As for the Bears, Ryan Pace is an Executive of the Year candidate for a reason -- there aren't glaring needs here. There's room to improve on the O-line, especially in the running game, and injured nickel back Bryce Callahan, who had an outstanding season, is due to become a free agent.

PICK 28 Texans 1 Record: 10-4 (.477)

Previous week: No. 27

Remaining games: at PHI, vs. JAX

Biggest needs: OL, S, CB



The Texans are in line to earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs, but there's still some cause for concern here. No quarterback has been sacked more than Deshaun Watson this season (52 times), although, yes, Watson holds onto the ball for too long at times. The Houston secondary was lit up over the weekend by a rookie QB who's short on weapons. There's no doubt about the biggest needs here (since it's hard to imagine the team letting free-agent-to-be Jadeveon Clowney walk).

PICK 29 Chargers Record: 11-3 (.480)

Previous week: No. 29

Remaining games: vs. BAL, at DEN

Biggest needs: DT, OT, S



Philip Rivers overcame some leaky protection to lead the Chargers to their comeback win against the Chiefs. The Bolts should be looking to upgrade the protection for him this spring, and there could be room for some fresh blood in the trenches on defense. DTs Brandon Mebane, Darius Philon and Damion Square are in a walk year.

PICK 30 Chiefs 1 Record: 11-3 (.495)

Previous week: No. 31

Remaining games: at SEA, vs. OAK

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, RB



As we've been reminded with regularity this season -- including last week against the Chargers -- the Kansas City secondary is vulnerable. They could use another playmaker, or two, in the backend. It wouldn't hurt to add another edge rusher, even if it's unlikely that Dee Ford would be allowed to walk in free agency, and they'll need to find a replacement for Kareem Hunt this offseason.

PICK 31 Rams 1 Record: 11-3 (.515)

Previous week: No. 32

Remaining games: at ARI, vs. SF

Biggest needs: OLB, DB, DT



It's not quite time to panic in L.A. with the Cardinals and 49ers awaiting the Rams to close out the regular season, but it is a surprise to see this defense has allowed 30 or more points in four of its last six games. Not a good development for a squad that has Ndamukong Suh, Lamarcus Joyner and Dante Fowler ticketed for free agency this offseason, and Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters due to the market in 2020.