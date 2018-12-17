Injuries: Titans' Logan Ryan (fibula) out for rest of '18

The Tennessee Titans will attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive in the final two weeks of the season without starting cornerback Logan Ryan.

The 27-year-old announced Monday that he broke his left fibula in Sunday's victory over the New York Giants.

Breaking News: I believe the player should break his own news about his body. pic.twitter.com/YUlTiuOMnp â Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) December 17, 2018

Ryan limped off the field during the 17-0 win and was seen in the locker room after the game on crutches, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

Ryan, who started all 14 games, was enjoying a solid season on the Titans backend, compiling 76 tackles, eight passes defended, and four sacks.

The loss of the reliable corner is big for the 8-6 Titans, who still own a shot at snagging the final AFC playoff spot. Sans Ryan, Tennessee will lean on Adoree Jackson, Malcolm Butler, LeShaun Sims in the final two weeks versus the Redskins and Colts.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

1. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a low-grade MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Boyd had an MRI yesterday and could miss time.