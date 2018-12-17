Gordon close to return; Henry makes practice debut

Melvin Gordon is on his way back to game action.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the running back will be limited in practice on Monday and added that Gordon was "very close" to playing last Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"If we would have played that game on Sunday, he probably would have played," Lynn said, via ESPN's Eric Williams.

Lynn's optimism strongly suggests we should prepare for Gordon's return. The Pro Bowl running back missed the past three games due to a knee injury suffered in Week 12.

The Chargers won all three games sans Gordon, but his return will be a welcome sight for the streaking L.A. club. The fourth-year running back was the motor behind the Chargers offense, gobbling up 100-plus total yards in his six previous games played before suffering the knee injury.

Gordon's return would be a big boon for tilts against Baltimore and Denver to finish the season, as the Chargers attempt to swipe the AFC West from the Chiefs.

Austin Ekeler remains in concussion protocol after missing last week's win, according to Lynn. The team will continue to evaluate the running back.

In other Chargers injury news, tight end Hunter Henry, lost for what was expected to be the entire 2018 season to an ACL tear suffered in May, returned to practice with the team Monday but remains on the physically unable to perform list. Henry has a 21-day window to either be activated or miss the remainder of the season, which will include a playoff appearance for L.A.

Henry said he isn't surprised that he made it back to the practice field before the end of the season.

"I had (being back) in my mind, and tried to push for that since the get-go," Henry told the Chargers' official website. "I worked as hard as I could, and there's a lot of work still to do to get back out there. ... It'll be different but good to get back in the flow of things. I'm geared up and ready to go, but it's a long journey, and it's cool to have an opportunity like this."

As for Keenan Allen, who left Thursday's victory early with a hip injury, Lynn said the receiver might do individual work in practice Monday, but would be limited as well.