Dolphins RB Frank Gore (foot) out for rest of season

Ageless wonder Frank Gore is expected to miss the rest of the 2018 season.

The Miami Dolphins running back was carted from Sunday's loss to the Vikings with a sprained foot. Initial X-rays were negative, but after further testing, Gore will be shut down, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

ESPN first reported the development.

Signing a one-year contract with his home-town Dolphins this offseason, the 35-year-old running back amassed 722 rushing yards on 156 attempts in his 14th NFL season. Gore will miss his first game since 2010. Sunday marked his 126th consecutive game, with 122 straight starts, a testament to his durability and work ethic.

A likely future Hall of Famer, Gore ends the season ranked fourth all-time in rushing yards with 14,748, behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders. Turning 36 in May, the question is whether Gore wants to continue his grinding career to try to move further up the list.