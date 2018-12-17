Nick Foles to start Week 16; Wentz won't go on IR

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Monday morning announced the expected.

Pederson told reporters that quarterback Nick Foles will start in Week 16 while Carson Wentz continues to nurse a back injury.

Pederson added that Wentz will not go on injured reserve. The announcement comes three days after the coach said Wentz's expected recovery timeframe could take up to three months.

Pederson told reporters last week that he wouldn't risk further injury to the team's franchise quarterback.

"If we put him out there, there has to be 100 percent that there is no risk of anything further," Pederson said Friday.

With Wentz watching from the sideline Sunday night, Foles completed 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards and an interception in the Eagles' 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles remain alive in the postseason chase, but the likelihood of the team considering Wentz returning to action even if he's not going to injured reserve any time soon appears remote.