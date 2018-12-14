Injuries: Kendall Fuller to undergo surgery on wrist

The Kansas City Chiefs lost more than Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting cornerback Kendall Fuller played through the matchup with a wrist injury, which is believed to be a fracture, and the plan is for surgery Friday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

How much time Fuller would miss remains to be seen, but his pending absence would represent a significant blow to an already shaky pass defense, which ranks last in the league, for a playoff-bound team.

Fuller was penalized for two critical penalties in Thursday night's game: a 5-yard defensive holding in the second quarter and pass interference in the end zone with eight seconds remaining in the game. The Chargers capitalized on both infractions by scoring touchdowns.

The Chiefs' options to replace Fuller alongside Steven Nelson include cornerbacks Orlando Scandrick, Charvarius Ward and Tremon Smith.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Friday:

1. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hip injury in the second quarter of Thursday night's win over the Chiefs. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn did not provide an update on Allen or the extent of the injury after the game. Rapoport reports Allen will undergo further testing today.

2. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said quarterback Carson Wentz, who's dealing with a fracture in his back, will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Backup signal-caller Nick Foles is expected to start the game, Rapoport reported. Pederson confirmed Wentz's injury will not need surgery.

"He has a stress injury that evolved over time and it won't require surgery," Pederson said. "If we put him out there, there has to be 100 percent that there is no risk of anything further."