Carson Wentz dealing with a fracture in his back

Carson Wentz's back is more than sore, it's fractured.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that a battery of tests revealed the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has a fracture in his back, per sources informed of the injury.

Per Rapoport, the Eagles performed CT scans throughout the season, but none revealed the fracture until now. The team is still determining if there is any risk of worsening the injury if Wentz continues to play.

The QB will not need surgery.

Wentz missed practice as the Eagles sought further information on the back injury. He'd previously been on the injury report with a back injury earlier this season. Coach Doug Pederson characterized the issue as "soreness" on Wednesday. Now we know it's much more than that.

Rapoport previously reported Wentz is expected to miss Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Rams, and the Eagles could contemplate shutting down the starter for the season. The fractured back makes it more likely Wentz will miss the final three games.

With no surgery coming for #Eagles QB Carson Wentz, rest is the key. Thatâs why heâs not expected to play on Sunday â with QB Nick Foles starting. No determination has been made on Injured Reserveâ¦ but they wonât put him at risk. Looking more likely weâll next see him in '19. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2018

At 6-7, the Eagles still own an outside shot at the playoffs. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will take over under center as long as Wentz is out. Foles started the first two games of the season as Wentz returned from a torn ACL, completing 65 percent of his passes with one touchdown and one interception as the Eagles started 1-1.

If the Eagles shut down Wentz for the season, they'll need Foles to recapture last year's postseason magic to keep Philly's dimming playoff hopes alive.

The back fracture is the latest in a string of issues for Wentz, who played through a rib injury early in his rookie campaign (missed preseason) and suffered a season-ending ACL tear last December.