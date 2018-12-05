Injuries: Landon Collins likely needs shoulder surgery

The continued evaluation of New York Giants safety Landon Collins' shoulder injury didn't produce good news.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur announced Wednesday that Collins will "most likely require surgery" and a final decision has yet been made.

Collins, who suffered the injury in Week 13, has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported.

The Giants defense suffers a big setback without Collins, whose 96 total tackles currently leads the team.

The fourth-year pro in in the final year of his contract and is eligible to become a free agent in 2019 unless the Giants designating Collins as a franchise player or sign him to a contract extension ahead of the league's new calendar year.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Wednesday:

1. The Cincinnati Bengals shut down wide receiver A.J. Green for the rest of the season, placing him on injured reserve. Green is dealing with a recurring toe injury that could require surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Bengals activated cornerback Davontae Harris from IR to take Green's spot on the roster.

2. The Carolina Panthers placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Olsen suffered a ruptured plantar fascia in his foot during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) will practice Wednesday, but the head coach doesn't anticipate Flacco to participate fully. Flacco has missed three straight games, a span where backup quarterback Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens on a three-game winning streak.

4. Bills coach Sean McDermott said cornerback Taron Johnson had shoulder surgery Wednesday morning and is out indefinitely.