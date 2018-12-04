Injuries: Landon Collins (shoulder) out vs. Redskins

The New York Giants will be without starting safety Landon Collins this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Collins is out versus the Washington Redskins after suffering a shoulder injury, per sources informed of the situation.

The two-time Pro Bowl safety injured the shoulder in Sunday's overtime victory over the Chicago Bears. He missed some snaps but returned to the tilt.

The Giants will continue to evaluate the safety's injury moving forward, per Rapoport.

Adding to @RapSheet on #Giants S Landon Collins (shoulder): Surgery is a reasonable possibility with his injury, source says. We might have seen the last of him this year and, with free agency on deck, maybe his last game with NYG. Long way to go before March, though. â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2018

Collins has compiled 96 tackles and four passes defended in 12 starts this season. He's slated to become a free agent in 2019 unless the Giants utilize the franchise tag or extend his contract before the new league year.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that running back James Conner will miss this Sunday's game in Oakland due to an ankle sprain.

2. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Denver Broncos are signing free agent cornerback Jamar Taylor to add secondary depth following Chris Harris Jr.'s broken leg this past Sunday, which is expected to sideline him the rest of the regular season. Harris told reporters he believes he could come back for the postseason if the Broncos secure a playoff spot.

3. Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced on a conference call Tuesday that Colt McCoy had successful surgery on his fractured right fibula, and that he doesn't expect the team to place the QB on injured reserve, leaving hope for a return this season.

4. Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown (clavicle) is out for the rest of the regular season at least, according to a source from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The primary backup to Todd Gurley, head coach Sean McVay called the news a 'huge loss."