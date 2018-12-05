Adam Gase: Xavien Howard (knee) is week-to-week

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week suffered a knee injury.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters on Wednesday that cornerback Xavien Howard suffered a knee injury on his second interception of Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

Howard missed Wednesday's practice, and Gase said the corner is "week-to-week." He didn't rule out Howard for this week's tilt versus the New England Patriots, but it doesn't sound positive. The Dolphins will know more as the week goes on.

Howard's injury could be a big blow to the 6-6 Dolphins, who remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

The third-year corner has become one of the stickiest cover men in the NFL, nabbing seven interceptions and 12 passes defended on the season.