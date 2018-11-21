Injuries: Joe Flacco (hip) sits out Ravens practice

Will Joe Flacco be ready to return by this Sunday?

The Ravens quarterback did not practice Wednesday after missing last Sunday's game with a hip injury.

After Flacco suffered the injury in Week 9, the Ravens were hopeful the veteran QB could play against the Bengals in Week 11. But it wasn't to be, and rookie Lamar Jackson filled in dutifully, passing for 150 yards and rushing for another 117 on 27 carries in the 24-21 win.

Also not practicing in Baltimore were tackle James Hurst, guard Marshal Yanda, safety Eric Weddle, cornerback Tavon Young and defensive back Anthony Levine.

The Ravens are playing the Oakland Raiders in Baltimore on Sunday.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring from Wednesday:

1. The Indianapolis Colts will be without their starting center this week. Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed to reporters Ryan Kelly (knee) will be miss Indy's game against the Miami Dolphins. Evan Boehm will start in Kelly's place. Kelly told reporters that he is waiting on second opinions from an MRI on his knee but is hopeful he will be able to play with a brace in the coming weeks. Kelly suffered the injury in Indy's win over the Tennessee Titans.

2. The Cleveland Browns designated defensive back Terrance Mitchell (wrist) to return from injured reserve. Mitchell has not played since fracturing his wrist in Week 4.

3. Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith returned to practice Wednesday after missing four games with a knee injury.

4. Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expressed optimism to reporters that A.J. Green (toe) will return this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns this week. Green did not practice on Wednesday.

5. The Chicago Bears officially listed starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as doubtful to play against the Detroit Lions. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bears backup Chase Daniel is slated to start in place of Trubisky. Linebacker Aaron Lynch (concussion) and tight end Adam Shaheen (concussion) will both miss the Lions game.

6. The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Jake Kumerow off of injured reserve. This means fellow wideout Geronimo Allison will not be eligible to return until the postseason.

Tight end Jimmy Graham (thumb) did not practice Wednesday. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that he expects Graham to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

7. Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin), left tackle Trent Williams (thumb), offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom (knee) and running back Samaje Perine (calf) are all questionable. Running back Chris Thompson (rib) will not play.

8. As expected, Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) and running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) will not play against the Bears on Thursday. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), cornerback Darius Slay (knee) wide receiver Bruce Ellington (back), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (shoulder) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) are all questionable.

9. The Dallas Cowboys ruled out receiver Tavon Austin (groin), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist), backup center Adam Redmond (concussion), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and lineback Sean Lee (hamstring) against the Washington Redskins. Defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), guard Zack Martin (knee), tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and guard Connor Williams (knee) are all questionable.

10. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (foot), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder/thumb), offensive lineman James Carpenter (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (elbow) and wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

11. Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), cornerbacks Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Jalen Mills (foot), and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) did not participate.