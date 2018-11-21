Chase Daniel slated to start at QB for Bears vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears will be without their starting quarterback on Thanksgiving Day.

With Mitchell Trubisky battling a shoulder injury, Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel is slated to start against the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The short week of preparations also played a role in the decision, as Rapoport noted Trubisky could probably play if this were a Sunday game.

The Bears conducted a walkthrough practice Wednesday and officially listed Trubisky, who was estimated as not practicing, as doubtful to play.

Daniel has started just two games in his nine-year career, but hasn't attempted a regular-season pass since the 2016 season while with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has appeared in 60 career games and completed 51 of 78 passes for 480 yards and a touchdown with an interception and is 1-1 as a starter.

What will help Daniel's transition from backup to starter against the Lions, however, is his familiarity with head coach Matt Nagy's offensive scheme. The two were together with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 to 2015 before reuniting in Chicago during the offseason after Nagy became the head coach.

With Trubisky not expected to play, the Bears signed quarterback Tyler Bray to the active roster from the practice squad. Bray also comes with knowledge of the scheme, having spent the past five seasons with Nagy in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the Bears listed linebacker Aaron Lynch (concussion) and tight end Adam Shaheen (concussion) as out against the Lions.