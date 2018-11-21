Marcus Mariota (stinger) limited in Titans practice

Marcus Mariota joined his teammates in a pre-Thanksgiving practice on Wednesday.

Coach Mike Vrabel said the quarterback was limited in practice after suffering a stinger in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

It's a step in the right direction for Mariota, who hopes to progress the rest of the week prior to a Week 12 tilt versus Houston Texans. Vrabel noted that the extra day of rest before the Monday Night Football game should aid the QB.

Mariota missed two starts earlier in the season with an elbow injury (entering the game as a sub in Week 3).

On the year, Mariota has the fewest pass yards per game (175.9) and second-fewest pass TD (7) in the NFL among 32 qualified QBs, per NFL Research.

Despite the up-and-down year, the Titans would be sorely hindered if Blaine Gabbert needed to start in Mariota's stead Monday in a pivotal AFC South battle. A loss for Tennessee would severely hurt their playoff chances.