2019 NFL Draft order, team needs: 49ers No. 1; Eagles in top 10

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 11. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Well, isn't this interesting.

A couple weeks ago, the battle for the No. 1 overall pick looked like it was going to come down to the Raiders and Giants. Consider the script flipped, thanks to the Giants' two-game winning streak and the Raiders' win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Three teams -- Arizona, Oakland and San Francisco -- are now tied for the fewest wins with two apiece.

As the last couple weeks have shown us, trying to predict how this race to the top (or bottom) will turn out is futile, but here's what we know: The Niners would pick first if the season ended today, thanks to the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker. Looking at the remaining opponents for all three two-loss teams, the Raiders have by far the toughest road -- .637 SOS -- while San Francisco and Arizona have an easier -- in fact, similar -- path (.557 and .566) to the finish.

The Niners are coming off a bye to visit a very beatable Buccaneers team this week, so while Kyle Shanahan's crew is currently in good position to end up with pick No. 1, it could be a different story a week from now.

Here's the order heading into Week 12, along with the top three needs for each team.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 49ers 1 Record: 2-8 (.480 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 2

This week's game: at Bucs

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, CB, WR



I know things seem bleak at the moment coming off a disappointing loss to the Giants. But cheer up, Niners fans. Think about what this team could be next season, with a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo, potentially the first overall pick (the edge rusher they need?) and maybe another quality veteran receiver acquired via free agency. San Francisco has been competitive, for the most part, even without Jimmy G this season.

PICK 2 Raiders 1 Record: 2-8 (.500)

Previous week: No. 1

This week's game: at Ravens

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, WR



The Raiders had the inside track to the top pick, but, as we hinted in the intro, they might not get it back after beating the Cardinals. There are needs pretty much across the board in Oakland, but finding a player, or players, to replace Khalil Mack tops the list. No team has recorded fewer sacks than the silver and black, who have nine through 10 games.

PICK 3 Cardinals 1 Record: 2-8 (.515)

Previous week: No. 4

This week's game: at Chargers

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



The only team the Cardinals have beaten this season is the 49ers -- twice -- and after losing to woeful Raiders, it'll be at least a little surprising if they win again in 2018. Josh Rosen -- the league's most pressured QB, according to Next Gen Stats -- is going to need a better supporting cast, especially at receiver if Larry Fitzgerald, who's in the final year of his deal, doesn't return. A better complement for Patrick Peterson should be on the to-do list, too.

PICK 4 Jets 1 Record: 3-7 (.450)

Previous week: No. 5

This week's game: vs. Patriots

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, WR



A season that once seemed to hold at least a glimmer of hope has rotted away during the Jets' four-game losing streak. Like so many teams that are positioned toward the top of the draft order, this club faces an offseason test of whether it can give a young QB the help he needs for their fortunes to change. Edge rusher has long held a spot on the Jets' wish list, and it remains as big a need as any.

PICK 5 Giants 2 Record: 3-7 (.490)

Previous week: No. 3

This week's game: at Eagles

Biggest needs: QB, DL, OT



The Giants continue to move down in the order as they ride a winning streak from victories over two other win-starved teams. They still could find themselves in position to pick the QB of their choice in 2019, but will Dave Gettleman pull the trigger at the expense of adding one of his beloved hog mollies (no team has allowed more sacks than the Giants) or a talented pass rusher that he also desperately needs?

PICK T-6 Jaguars 2 Record: 3-7 (.550)

Previous week: No. 8

This week's game: at Bills

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



Maybe things needed to get worse before they could get better in Jacksonville? I think the need for change under center is pretty apparent at this point, even though Doug Marrone is sticking with Blake Bortles as his starter this week. During the team's six-game losing streak, Bortles has a TD-INT ratio of 5:5 with a passer rating of 77.1. There's blame to go around, of course. No receiver had more than 19 scrimmage yards against the Steelers on Sunday, and Bortles was pressured on 54.2 percent of his dropbacks (second-highest pressure rate for a QB in a game this season).

PICK T-6 Buccaneers 4 Record: 3-7 (.550)

Previous week: No. 10

This week's game: vs. 49ers

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DE



Dirk Koetter turns back to Jameis Winston this week thanks to FitzMagic's turnover woes, even though Winston has turned the ball over 12 times in five games (three starts) this season. The six remaining games serve as an audition for Winston, and maybe his last one with the Bucs. Barring a major improvement in his play from where it was prior to Week 11, QB stands out as the biggest question mark on this roster, although the defense is in bad shape, too, allowing a league-high 32.9 points per game.

PICK 8 Bills 2 Record: 3-7 (.560)

Previous week: No. 6

This week's game: vs. Jaguars

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



The job for GM Brandon Beane this offseason is pretty obvious. Prior to a 41-point explosion against the Jets in Week 10, Buffalo's offense had been putrid. Josh Allen is working his way back from an elbow injury and this team has shown its scrappy enough to surprise teams, but until Beane gives Allen a much-improved O-line and receiving corps, it's not going to do much more than pull off the occasional upset.

PICK 9 Browns 2 Record: 3-6-1 (.564)

Previous week: No. 11

This week's game: at Bengals

Biggest needs: OT, WR, CB



It's true. Baker Mayfield is dangerous. Now, John Dorsey has to find him the right coach, better blockers and a big WR1 would be nice, too. Cleveland should shore things up at corner opposite Denzel Ward, as well.

PICK 11 Lions 4 Record: 4-6 (.500)

Previous week: No. 7

This week's game: vs. Bears

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, TE



The defense rose to the challenge against the Panthers. Still, corner/strong safety should be on Detroit's radar this offseason, and Matt Patricia will likely also be hunting for players that can boost his pass rush with Ziggy Ansah due to hit the market. The need to add a playmaker in the slot for Matthew Stafford became even greater with Golden Tate's departure at the trade deadline.

PICK 12 Falcons 4 Record: 4-6 (.520)

Previous week: No. 16

This week's game: at Saints

Biggest needs: DT, edge rusher, OG



Nothing like going on the road in a short week to take on the hottest team in the league with your dim playoff hopes hanging in the balance. That life is for the Birds, who need to bolster that defensive front this spring.

PICK 13 Broncos 4 Record: 4-6 (.573)

Previous week: No. 9

This week's game: vs. Steelers

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB



Case Keenum delivered on Denver's game-winning drive Sunday, but the doubts certainly remain about his viability as a franchise QB. The offensive line stepped up against the Chargers despite being hit hard by injuries, but there could be changes coming to that group in 2019. The Broncos have to be thinking about who's next at corner, too, with Bradley Roby (2019) and Chris Harris Jr. (2020) due to become free agents in consecutive years.

PICK 14 Packers 5 Record: 4-5-1 (.540)

Previous week: No. 19

This week's game: at Vikings

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, S, WR



Road woes have backed the Packers into a corner -- they've yet to win a game outside of Lambeau heading into Sunday's meeting at Minnesota. One bright spot: the emergence of Kyler Fackrell, who has recorded five of his team-high eight sacks in the last four games. Will Clay Matthews, who's in decline and the final year of his contract, be playing alongside him next year? Just one of the big questions that could be facing Green Bay this offseason.

PICK 15 Colts 2 Record: 5-5 (.450)

Previous week: No. 13

This week's game: vs. Dolphins

Biggest needs: DL, WR, CB



This Colts resurgence might not be interrupted anytime soon with only one winning team (the Texans) left on the schedule. We thought Indianapolis was at least a year away -- remember, this squad was once 1-5 -- but no, it's ready to compete for a playoff spot right now.

PICK 16 Raiders (via Cowboys) 2 Cowboys' record: 5-5 (.470)

Previous week: No. 14

This week's Cowboys game: vs. Redskins

Cowboys' biggest needs: TE, DL, S



See above (No. 2) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Amari Cooper trade. The Cowboys are riding high now that they've won two in a row for the first time this season. A golden opportunity awaits with a home game on a short week against the NFC East leaders, who just lost their QB1.

PICK 17 Dolphins 1 Record: 5-5 (.475)

Previous week: No. 18

This week's game: at Colts

Biggest needs: QB, DE, WR



The Dolphins are the rare playoff contender with great uncertainty at the quarterback position, both short-term and long-term. Ryan Tannehill is still working his way back from a capsule injury in his throwing shoulder, but it's still known when he'll next play. While finding a QB1 and WR1 could be on the agenda this offseason, Miami has needs on the O- and D-line, with Cameron Wake in his contract year and set to turn 37 in January.

PICK 18 Titans 2 Record: 5-5 (.510)

Previous week: No. 20

This week's game: at Texans

Biggest needs: WR, TE, OLB



Just when it looked like the Titans were gaining steam ... they decided it was time to revive their Jekyll and Hyde act. The needs remain the same here, though. If this team is going to take another step, it's going to need more explosiveness from the skill positions. Tennessee might also be in the market for another outside 'backer this spring, with Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan in the final year of their deals.

PICK 19 Seahawks 4 Record: 5-5 (.544)

Previous week: No. 15

This week's game: at Panthers

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, WR



Frank Clark is having a big season in his contract year (10 sacks already, matching a career high), but even if he returns, Seattle should be searching for a pass-rushing complement. They could use a new, young leader for the secondary with Earl Thomas expected to depart, and it certainly would not hurt to find another pass-catching weapon for Russell Wilson.

PICK 20 Bengals 1 Record: 5-5 (.579)

Previous week: No. 21

This week's game: vs. Browns

Biggest needs: TE, LB, OL



The Bengals won four of five to open the season, and now they've dropped four of their last five. Which team will we see for the last six? Cincinnati just doesn't quite have enough playmakers on either side of the ball right now, which is why they're mired in mediocrity heading into Hue Jackson's revenge game.

PICK 21 Ravens 4 Record: 5-5 (.555)

Previous week: No. 17

This week's game: vs. Raiders

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, ILB



Lamar Jackson provided a jolt, and he could easily keep it going with the Raiders up next. He only threw 19 passes on Sunday, but Baltimore still needs more out of its receiving corps, which is devoid of a WR1. On the other side of the ball, keep in mind that Terrell Suggs is 36 and in the final year of his deal, as is the much younger Za'Darius Smith. Pro Bowl C.J. Mosley is in his contract year, too.

PICK 22 Vikings Record: 5-4-1 (.480)

Previous week: No. 22

This week's game: vs. Packers

Biggest needs: OL, DT, LB



No running game and leaky pass protection for Kirk Cousins made for a rough night in Chicago. Strengthening the O-line should be priority No. 1 this offseason, and there could be a hole or two fill on defense with Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson headed for free agency.

PICK 23 Panthers 3 Record: 6-4 (.465)

Previous week: No. 26

This week's game: vs. Seahawks

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, S



Big playoff implications on Sunday against Seattle, as a comfortable jaunt to the postseason might not be in the offing for Carolina following two straight losses. The Panthers' offensive line, plagued by injuries this year, has begun to break down. Protecting Cam Newton is paramount, of course, and an infusion of youth should be part of the plan this offseason to bolster the pass rush and secondary.

PICK 24 Redskins 1 Record: 6-4 (.485)

Previous week: No. 25

This week's game: at Cowboys

Biggest needs: QB, WR, DB



It would have made sense for the Redskins to draft a QB to develop behind Alex Smith this offseason just based on Smith's age (he'll turn 35 in May). Now that he's out for the season after suffering a gruesome leg injury on Sunday, it's probably more of a necessity. Here's hoping Smith heals as quickly as possible and has an improved receiving corps to work with in 2019.

PICK 25 Raiders (via Bears) 2 Bears' record: 7-3 (.420)

Previous week: No. 23

This week's Bears game: at Lions

Bears' biggest needs: OT, OG, DB



See above (No. 2) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. Chicago won't have a first-round selection next year, but as they're proving, they already have a core of young talent that's going to make them a force in the NFC North for years. One guy who might be set to cash in this offseason: nickel corner Bryce Callahan, who's playing at an elite level in a contract year.

PICK 26 Chargers 3 Record: 7-3 (.446)

Previous week: No. 29

This week's game: vs. Cardinals

Biggest needs: OT, DT, S



The Chargers ran into a pass rush that can cause a ruckus on Sunday, and Philip Rivers was sacked a season-high three times. Offensive tackle should be an offseason priority here, as well as the interior of the D-line, where Brandon Mebane is in a contract year and Corey Liuget just suffered a season-ending injury. A center fielder to pair with Derwin James at safety wouldn't hurt.

PICK 27 Texans 3 Record: 7-3 (.460)

Previous week: No. 24

This week's game: vs. Titans

Biggest needs: OL, S, CB



The offense still isn't operating with the type of juice Bill O'Brien would like to see -- in large part due to the shortcomings of his offensive line -- but the Texans keep on winning. There's not a team with a winning record on their schedule for the rest of the season, so they might continue to do so. Come free agency and draft time, though, Houston has to give Deshaun Watson a better front five.

PICK 28 Patriots 1 Record: 7-3 (.520)

Previous week: No. 27

This week's game: at Jets

Biggest needs: DL, LB, WR



While this offseason could be a good time to pluck a potential heir apparent to Tom Brady, the more pressing needs figure to be up front on defense, where some key players like Trey Flowers are due to hit free agency. A playmaking 'backer could give the defense a boost. There might be holes to fill at receiver and in the defensive backfield, as well.

PICK 29 Steelers 1 Record: 7-2-1 (.465)

Previous week: No. 28

This week's game: at Broncos

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge rusher



The offense looked like the bigger weakness for Pittsburgh during most of Sunday's game -- and what a gross first half it was for the Steelers' O -- but still, the areas in need of the most improvement for this squad are on the other side of the ball, although it's been playing very good ball since October. The first place they should look is CB1, with Artie Burns no longer seeing time on defense.

PICK 30 Chiefs 2 Record: 9-2 (.495)

Previous week: No. 32

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: CB, S, edge rusher



The Chiefs' vulnerability in the secondary was exposed by the Rams. They might be in the market for a young edge rusher, as well, with Dee Ford having a career year in a contract year.

PICK 31 Packers (via Saints) 1 Saints' record: 9-1 (.485)

Previous week: No. 30

This week's Saints game: vs. Falcons

Saints' biggest needs: DB, LB, TE



See above (No. 14) for the Packers' needs. The Saints sent them this pick in their trade to move up for Marcus Davenport in the 2018 draft. New Orleans looks like the league's best team right now, so the voids here certainly aren't glaring, although there's room for improvement in the back seven on defense and another play-making pass-catcher.