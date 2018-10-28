What we learned from Sunday's Week 8 games

Here's what we've learned so far from Sunday's Week 8 games, which kicked off with Eagles versus Jaguars in London:

1. Baker Mayfield took his lumps in a rough-and-tumble outing that saw the Browns rookie passer constantly on the run as Cleveland amassed just five yards in the third quarter. Unable to close drives, the Browns squeezed out 10 marches that went for fewer than 30 yards (including four for negative real estate) and finished at just 4.0 yards per play. Mayfield threw a deep shot that was picked off by ex-Browns corner Joe Haden, a turnover that set up a long Steelers touchdown drive before the half. The first-overall pick returned in the third quarter to unfurl a pretty scoring strike to Antonio Callaway and a garbage-time touchdown to Seth DeValve, but those were the lone bright spots on a day hurt by kicker Greg Joseph missing a 41-yard field goal and an extra point. Embattled left tackle Desmond Harrison also killed the team with a hold in the end zone for a Steelers safety.

2. The Steelers started slow until Antonio Brown (6/74/2) caught fire during a second-quarter drive that saw him pile up three grabs capped by a beautiful 43-yard touchdown strike from Ben Roethlisberger. I thought Cleveland's defense looked gassed at the end of the first half as James Conner moved the sticks and Big Ben completed nine straight lobs during a 16-play, 87-yard series capped by the Brown's second score to build a 14-6 lead at the break. Tight end Vance McDonald made a handful of tough catches, while Conner -- a special player on Sunday -- devastated the Browns with 212 yards off 30 touches. The versatile back put this contest away with long, leg-churning runs; yards after the catch; and two second-half touchdown bursts that buried Cleveland for good.

3. Losers of 15 straight in Pittsburgh, the Browns must earn our trust. Sunday didn't help. Cover man Denzel Ward continues to highlight Cleveland's talented rookie class, jumping on a second-half fumble and giving this Browns defense some bite. The Steelers, though, house established stars, guys like Brown who always get well when these teams clash. Cleveland is coming off a week tainted by in-house tension between the coaching staff and whispers about the job security of play-caller Todd Haley. The Steelers, meanwhile, overcame their on-field ups and downs to do what they've done for endless eons against the Browns: Wait for Cleveland to unravel. Sitting at 4-2-1, Pittsburgh now has the chance to create separation in the North with next week's encounter against the suddenly spiraling 4-4 Ravens.

-- Marc Sessler

1. The gulf between first and last place in the NFC East seems remarkably shallow, with a top-tier defense proving to be the difference-maker over a team that might be just as focused on harvesting draft picks as it is winning games. Washington's stifling pass rush caused a multitude of problems for Eli Manning, limiting the Giants to 273 total yards. Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Kerrigan and Da'Ron Payne played key roles in dominating the line of scrimmage. Ioannidis finished with 2.5 sacks as Washington tallied seven sacks and 10 hits on Manning. The secondary did their part, too. When Manning did have time to throw and venture beyond 10 yards, the Redskins usually made him pay. D.J. Swearinger picked off Manning twice, with his first interception coming in the red zone to dissolve what was the Giants' best chance at a touchdown early in the game. Barring two pass interference penalties that helped fuel a late Giants field-goal drive, it was another impressive performance for an underrated defensive unit that has been the driving force behind the team's 5-2 start.

2. With the trade deadline less than 48 hours away, are the Giants (1-7) going to keep avoiding the elephant in the room and not address their dismal quarterback situation? Eli Manning was almost completely ineffective, limited to mostly short-yardage passes that produced points only when paired with good field position off Redskins turnovers. It wasn't all his fault -- the O-line couldn't give him consistent protection and there were several dropped passes. The Giants left potential points on the field following a 43-yard fumble return by Olivier Vernon when Evan Engram let a very catchable fourth-down pass through his fingers in the fourth quarter. Still, Manning struggled to piece together drives as the Giants went 2 for 14 on third downs and were 1 for 4 in the red zone. Manning finished with a garbage-time padded 30-of-47 passing for 316 yards, with his touchdown coming in the final seconds of a 2-yard pass to Engram. Had it not been for the game's final drive and some incredible catches by Odell Beckham, the numbers would have been a more accurate reflection of what was a bland performance. Manning is once again wading into the subpar malaise that spurred the franchise's old braintrust to bench him last year. It's difficult to fathom the Giants faring much better with Alex Tanney or Kyle Lauletta at QB, but the Giants could be a lock for the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 if something doesn't change. After the game, Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn't want to discuss the possibility of benching Manning. "I don't want to go there. I don't want to tease that. I'm going to look at everything."

3. Adrian Peterson continues to showcase the ageless skills that have made him one of the steals of this year's afterthought free-agent market. His spectacular 64-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter put the game away. The 33-year-old churned out 149 yards on 26 carries and, in the process, passed Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for ninth on the all-time rushing list. He offers the Redskins a strong one-two punch in combination with Alex Smith, especially when the quarterback doesn't have his best game. Smith completed 20 of 32 passes for 178 yards and a TD in the win.

-- Austin Knoblauch

1. No Khalil Mack, no problem for the Bears. With the pass rusher inactive for the first game of his career, the rest of Chicago's defense stepped up to ground the New York Jets. Vic Fangio's crew dominated the first three quarters, holding the Jets to 98 total yards and four first downs heading into the final frame. On the day, the Bears allowed Gang Green to cross midfield just twice, while holding the Jets to 207 total yards, with six three-and-outs and 3-of-14 on third downs. Lead by the perennial underrated defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, the Bears smothered New York's ground game, allowing 1.8 yards per carry to running backs. With a secondary that blanketed the receivers, the Bears more than made up for Mack's absence and a lack of consistent pass rush against a limp Gang Green offense.

2. Mitch Trubisky's in-game roller-coaster season continued. The Bears quarterback had a rickety first half. A perfectly timed screen call by Matt Nagy against a Jets blitz went for a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown by Tarik Cohen -- the call was so good that center Cody Whitehair released to block, but he didn't have anyone to hit. Outside of that big play, Trubisky completed just four of 12 passes in the first half for 46 yards. The second-year signal-caller bounced back in the second half, looking calmer in the pocket. Behind great protection, Trubisky went through his progressions and used his legs with aplomb in the final two quarters as the Bears pulled away. Despite continued struggles with inaccuracy, the QB finished 16-of-29 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns. After generating 174 yards of offense in the first half, Chicago ended the day with 395 total yards. Sunday's win was another example of the ups-and-downs Trubisky will experience as he continues to learn Nagy's system. Credit the coach with working through the struggles and putting his quarterback in a position to overcome bouts of inconsistency to produce wins.

3. A banged-up Jets receiver corps missing Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa provided Sam Darnold little chance to make plays. New York receivers rarely gained separation, and offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates couldn't creatively scheme open shots for his rookie quarterback. Too often the Jets' OC slammed his running backs into a brick wall on first down. If New York doesn't at least threaten with play-action on first downs early in the game, the run game will continue to struggle against good defenses. With no ground game to speak of and receivers who don't get open, it's impossible to properly judge Darnold's progress. The rookie has moments of clairvoyance, especially his sublime pocket excitability. There just isn't enough help around the first-round pick right now.

-- Kevin Patra

1. Laughing in the face of one of the NFL's most ferocious pass rushes, Carson Wentz's talent and resiliency radiated brightly in a game the Eagles (4-4) desperately needed to win to remain out of the abyss of the NFL's also-rans. Following a rough first quarter that saw Wentz fumble away the ball and throw an interception, the quarterback refocused and put in one of his finer performances of the season. Taking advantage of a Keelan Cole fumble recovery that was picked up by Malcolm Jenkins, Wentz jump-started the Eagles' comeback in earnest when he connected on a beautiful 32-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert in the closing seconds of the first half. Philly's steady scoring output continued in the second half thanks to a 36-yard touchdown dump off to Wendell Smallwood and a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz to cap off a six-play, 75-yard drive. Wentz finished the game completing 21 of 30 passes for 286 yards and three TDs. Wentz was his usual Houdini self when it came to ducking and twirling around Sacksonville's top-ranked pass-rushing unit, but he had plenty of help from his offensive line. The unit performed very well without Lane Johnson, who was carted off early in the first quarter after suffering a sprained MCL. Jason Peters also sat out most of the first half while undergoing evaluation for a head injury. With the O-line helping Josh Adams and Smallwood establish a run-game to complement the passing attack, the defending Super Bowl champions once again showed the world why no one can underestimate them despite their middle-of-the-road record.

2. Blake Bortles performed much better following his benching last week against the Houston Texans, but the quarterback was ineffective in the fourth quarter when the Jaguars (3-5) needed their starting QB to spearhead a comeback. Some of it wasn't his fault. A dropped pass by rookie D.J. Chark in the end zone with seven minutes left in regulation forced the Jaguars to settle for a 24-yard field goal. After the Jaguars' defense forced the Eagles to go three-and-out on the ensuing possession, Bortles couldn't figure out how to beat the Philly secondary despite having plenty of time in the pocket. He completed two passes on the Jaguars' final possession before the drive fizzled out at mid-field. Although Bortles converted on some critical first downs and made some nice passes en route to completing 24 of 41 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown, he was inconsistent at junctures for an offense that continues to sorely miss Leonard Fournette's production. Carlos Hyde, who the team acquired via trade last week had fewer rushing yards (11) than Bortles (43).

Blake Bortles led the Jaguars in rushing yards on Sunday (43).



Since Bortles entered the NFL in 2014, the Jaguars are 2-11 when Bortles leads the team in rushing yards (including postseason).#PHIvsJAX #Eagles #Jaguars ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 28, 2018

3. Josh Lambo's smashing performance kept the Jaguars in the game. He became the first Jags kicker to hit 21 consecutive field goals when he kicked a 57-yarder in the second quarter -- the longest field goal in International Series history at Wembley. He also hit a 50-yarder earlier in the game. He ended up kicking four field goals, but it wasn't enough to extend the Jaguars' Wembley winning streak to four games.

-- Austin Knoblauch

1. Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn't the only old dog willing to learn new tricks. Panthers coordinator Norv Turner, who has been calling plays since the Cowboys dynasty of the early 1990s, is helping Cam Newton reach the next level as a passer through creative play designs and pre-snap acumen. Newton's accuracy and decision-making have been markedly improved, particularly in his willingness to settle for underneath routes rather than rifling scattershot throws downfield. Against a defense that entered the week ranked No. 1 overall and No. 2 against the pass, Newton started with an array of impressive tight-window throws, took advantage of a few lucky bounces and broke Baltimore's back with a 12-yard bootleg touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Carolina's brass has long envisioned a Ben Roethlisber-like transition for Newton. It's finally here. Leading a quick-tossing attack with an arsenal of playmakers, Newton is completing a career-high 66.4 percent of his passes at just 6.9 yards per attempt for a rating of 97.4.

2. There's an old football maxim that suggests a decent team is only an injury or two away from reaching its true potential, allowing younger, more talented players to replace veteran progress-stoppers. Limited to the Cordarrelle Patterson package of end-arounds, sweeps and slants early in his rookie season, D.J. Moore was thrust into a starring role with Torrey Smith nursing a knee injury. Showcasing a Percy Harvin-like elusiveness with the ball in his hands, Moore dominated a 99-yard scoring drive with chunk plays of 33 and 37 yards in addition to an 11-yard end-around in the red zone. It's going to be hard to keep him out of the lineup going forward. Throw in a healthier Greg Olsen, steadily improving dual-threat tailback Christian McCaffrey and promising second-year playmaker Curtis Samuel, and this offense has plenty of room to grow in the second half of the season.

3. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead on the game's opening drive, the Ravens unraveled for the rest of a lopsided first half, drowning in a sea of ill-timed penalties, mental errors, poor field position and just plain bad luck. A blown blocking assignment led to Kyle Love's forced fumble on Alex Collins, setting up a quick Newton touchdown to Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. A bold fake-punt conversion from Baltimore's own 10-yard line was negated by an illegal shift penalty. Willie Snead lost a key first down due to his own pass interference, forcing a third-and-long situation that resulted in an egregious Joe Flacco interception just before halftime. It didn't help matters that the ball bounced Carolina's way on the 99-yard scoring drive, highlighted by a errant backfield pitch that ended up in Moore's hands for a big gain which paved the way for a leaping Christian McCaffrey touchdown off a pass deflected by safety Eric Weddle.

Unable to stop Newton's offense in the second half, the Ravens had no chance to mount a serious comeback bid. On this day, at least, the Panthers were the superior, luckier, more-physical, better-coached team.

-- Chris Wesseling

1. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson started off hot, connecting on his first 10 passes to finish the first half completing 11 of 12 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Wilson didn't cool off coming out of halftime and kept the pressure on in the second half, picking apart a Lions pass defense that entered the game ranked a respectable seventh in the league.

Outside of Wilson finishing the game by completing 14 of 17 passes (82.4 percent) for 248 yards and three touchdowns, another statistic proved just how good he was through four quarters: The seventh-year pro finished Sunday's matchup with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, easily surpassing his previous single-game high rating of 151.1 set on Nov. 17, 2013 against the Minnesota Vikings.

2. The Seahawks entered the game ranked seventh in the league in rushing, and found a perfect matchup to add to the totals against a Lions run defense that ranked 29th (139.3 yards allowed per game) in the league. In the first half, running back Chris Carson paced the Seahawks with 61 yards rushing, as the team totaled 95 yards on 19 carries entering halftime. The Seahawks' offensive line also deserves some kudos here, as Carson found some open running lanes throughout the game because of the front five. Carson finished with 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries, as the Seahawks totaled 176 yards on the ground on 42 carries.

The Seahawks' dominance on the ground translated to success in other areas. Wilson thrived on play-action calls with Detroit defenders frozen at the line of scrimmage out of respect for the run game. Additionally, the Seahawks easily won the time of possession by a wide margin of 34:55 to the Lions' 25:05 en route to improving to 4-3 on the season.

3. The Lions looked great on the opening possession, marching down the field on a 13-play, 91-yard drive capped off by quarterback Matthew Stafford's 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones.

And then the wheels came off, as Detroit quickly fell behind 21-7 before losing 28-14.

While a lot of the credit should go to the Seahawks' ability to control the game on offense, the Lions failed to gain any semblance of momentum even when they had the ball after the opening possession. Detroit had a favorable matchup against a Seattle run defense that ranked 24th in the league, but couldn't get rookie Kerryon Johnson going. Johnson, who exploded for 158 yards in Week 7, managed just 22 yards rushing on eight carries as Detroit totaled a season-low 34 yards on the ground as a team.

And despite a 310-yard passing and two-touchdown performance, Stafford didn't help the cause with a brutal red-zone interception with the Lions down 14 in the fourth quarter. Sunday's loss dropped the Lions to 3-4.

-- Herbie Teope