Eagles OT Lane Johnson carted off vs. Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was carted off with a knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium.

Johnson suffered the injury during the Eagles' second possession of the game with the team trailing, 3-0. He's questionable to return.

The veteran offensive lineman, who made his first Pro Bowl last year, is one of the anchors on the Eagles' offensive line. With Johnson out, Halapoulivaati Vaitai takes over his spot on the line.

The Eagles suffered another blow to their O-line in the second quarter when Jason Peters left to be evaluated for a head injury.

In addition to Johnson and Peters, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (thumb) also left the game in the first quarter and is questionable to return.

For the Jaguars, linebacker Telvin Smith suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and is listed as questionable to return. Safety Ronnie Harrison (knee) also is questionable to return.