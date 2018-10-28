Eagles OT Lane Johnson suffers MCL sprain in win

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson suffered a sprained MCL during the first quarter of Sunday's 24-18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium, a source informed of the injury told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Johnson suffered the injury during the Eagles' second possession of the game with the team trailing, 3-0. He was carted off the field to the locker room.

The veteran offensive lineman, who made his first Pro Bowl last year, is one of the anchors on the Eagles' offensive line. With Johnson out, Halapoulivaati Vaitai took over his spot on the line.

The Eagles suffered another temporary blow to their O-line in the second quarter when Jason Peters left to be evaluated for a head injury, but he later returned to the game.

In addition to Johnson and Peters, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (thumb) also left the game in the first quarter. Cornerback Jalen Mills also left after being carted off with a foot injury in the third quarter.

Jaguars safety Barry Church left in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion.