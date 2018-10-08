Injuries: Panthers hope Olsen (foot) will play in Week 6

Less than 24 hours after a thrilling win over the New York Giants, the Carolina Panthers received what could end up being more good news.

Tight end Greg Olsen (foot) has a chance to play in Week 6, according to coach Ron Rivera, who said "hopefully he'll be ready to roll on Wednesday."

Olsen suffered a broken bone in his right foot in Week 1 and was expected to miss four to five weeks. Olsen is on schedule according to that timeline, and has experience returning from foot fractures, having suffered the same injury in his foot last year. This time around seems less severe, with Olsen needing three less weeks to return than he needed in 2017.

In related Panthers news, center Ryan Kalil suffered a shoulder injury Sunday, with no further update from Rivera. The team also welcomed back linebacker Thomas Davis, who's returning from suspension. Rivera even wore a special T-shirt to commemorate the veteran's return.

Elsewhere in injury news:

1. Rams receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp each suffered concussions in Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, calling into question their status for Week 6.

2. Jaguars running back Corey Grant suffered a season-ending foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) will join Grant on injured reserve due to needing surgery to address his injury, though he'll be a candidate to return later in the season.

3. Texans running back Lamar Miller (chest) will be back and fully available in Week 6, coach Bill O'Brien said Monday. Miller was active for Houston's Sunday night win over Dallas, but didn't end up playing.

4. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) is moving closer toward returning, but Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said it's a stretch to think Lee could play this week versus Jacksonville.