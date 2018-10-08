Marshon Lattimore suffers concussion vs. Redskins

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore left in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Washington Redskins after suffering a concussion.

Lattimore left for the locker room after colliding with teammate A.J. Klein while trying to make a tackle. The 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year was examined in the sideline medical tent before walking slowly under his own power to the locker room to be evaluated.

Lattimore is one of the premier young corners in the NFL. As a rookie, he recorded five interceptions and 43 tackles. This season, he's recorded 13 tackles through three games.