Matt Ryan has X-ray on foot, good to go for Week 6

Matt Ryan is good to go for Week 6 after surviving six sacks on Sunday.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that the quarterback underwent an X-ray on his foot following Atlanta's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The results were negative and he'll be "good to go" for next week's NFC South matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan completed 26 of 38 for 285 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 41-17 loss to the Steelers to fall to 1-4 on the season. It's unclear how much Ryan's foot was bothering him during the game, but it must have been an issue to some degree if it warranted a postgame X-ray.

With the litany of injuries the Falcons have suffered this season, Ryan's status for next week is a spark of good news for a team looking to dig itself out of a hole in the standings.