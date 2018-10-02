2019 NFL Draft order, team needs: Giants No. 3, Jets in top five

This is a look at the first-round order of the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 10. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

The first pick is the Raiders' to lose.

With the Giants' comeback win Monday night, Oakland is now the only team with fewer than two wins, and as such, will hold the 2019 draft's first selection if it loses out, which seems entirely possible. Had the Giants lost to the Niners, and both the G-Men and Raiders went winless the rest of the year, the Giants might have ended up with the top pick thanks to the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.

The Raiders' best chance to win again this season is probably against the 2-7 Cardinals on Sunday, but Arizona has twice defeated the 49ers ... who blew out Oakland just a couple weeks ago. The Raiders, meanwhile, have lost five in a row (all by 14 points or more).

Months of speculation about what Jon Gruden will do as he holds the keys to the 2019 draft, including the top pick and three total first-round selections? We're here for it!

Here's the order heading into Week 11, along with the top three needs for each team.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 Raiders Record: 1-8 (.524 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 1

This week's game: at Cardinals

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, WR



The Raiders have eight sacks (fewest in the NFL) through nine games, so, yes, they could use some help with a pass rush that was once able to unleash Khalil Mack (seven sacks in seven games this season). Of course, there are big needs across the board for this squad.

PICK 2 49ers 1 Record: 2-8 (.489)

Previous week: No. 3

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, CB, WR



As this team has shown, it's a pretty tough out when it has competent quarterback play, even with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined. Add a playmaker off the edge and a big downfield target for a healthy Jimmy G, and this squad could be in the thick of the playoff race a year from now. A CB to start opposite Richard Sherman would help, too.

PICK 3 Giants 1 Record: 2-7 (.524)

Previous week: No. 2

This week's game: vs. Bucs

Biggest needs: QB, DL, OT



It's time (past time?) to find Eli's replacement, and the Giants might end up in a situation where they can have their choice of QBs in the 2019 draft. Will Dave Gettleman see one he likes enough to pick this early? That is the question, with big needs on both sides of the line as well.

PICK 4 Cardinals 1 Record: 2-7 (.547)

Previous week: No. 5

This week's game: vs. Raiders

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



The Cardinals were within a score of the Chiefs in the fourth quarter on Sunday. That's progress for a team that was totally overmatched by quality teams early in the season. For this team to keep taking steps in the right direction, the protection for Josh Rosen has to improve, and there could be a massive hole to fill at receiver if Larry Fitzgerald, who's in a contract year, doesn't return in 2019.

PICK 5 Jets 2 Record: 3-7 (.436)

Previous week: No. 7

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, WR



Oof. That's about the nicest thing you can say about the Jets right now. Clearly, a defense that was no match for Matt Barkley needs a lot of help, and so does the injured Sam Darnold, who doesn't have enough support from his O-line or receiving corps.

PICK 6 Bills 2 Record: 3-7 (.565)

Previous week: No. 4

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



The Bills will surprise you. The Vikings, Titans and now the Jets have learned that lesson the hard way this season. However, if this team is going to be more than a pesky also-ran, GM Brandon Beane has to surround Josh Allen with more weapons and a much-improved offensive line.

PICK 7 Lions 2 Record: 3-6 (.482)

Previous week: No. 9

This week's game: vs. Panthers

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, TE



A secondary that was without its top player (Darius Slay) was exposed by the Bears on Sunday. In addition to corner/strong safety, the pass rush has to be a consideration for Detroit this offseason with Ziggy Ansah playing on the franchise tender. The need for a playmaker in the slot becomes even greater with Golden Tate's departure at the trade deadline -- Detroit could go get a wide receiver or tight end (or maybe both) to help fill that void.

PICK 8 Jaguars 4 Record: 3-6 (.524)

Previous week: No. 12

This week's game: vs. Steelers

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



Blake Bortles had one of his best games of the season Sunday, but it still wasn't enough, as the Jags dropped their fifth straight. The defense has taken a step back this season, but the offseason has to be all about making this offense one that can win the team games and strike some fear into the opposition.

PICK 9 Broncos 1 Record: 3-6 (.553)

Previous week: No. 8

This week's game: at Chargers

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB



Denver has dropped six of its last seven games. Will the losing continue with the Chargers and Steelers up next? John Elway might find himself in position to pluck his next franchise QB this spring if Denver picks up where it left off before the Week 10 bye.

PICK 10 Buccaneers 3 Record: 3-6 (.598)

Previous week: No. 13

This week's game: at Giants

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DE



There are a couple winnable games out there for the Bucs with the Giants and 49ers up next, but this team is lost at the moment. Fitzmagic produced a grand total of three points against the Redskins, and Dirk Koetter still isn't passing the reins back to Jameis Winston.

PICK 11 Browns 5 Record: 3-6-1 (.565)

Previous week: No. 6

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: OT, WR, CB



Things are looking up in Cleveland going into the bye week thanks to a decisive extinguishing of a Falcons team that had been hot. Baker Mayfield was not sacked or hit by the Atlanta defense on Sunday, but the Browns still lead the league with 35 sacks allowed. Upgrading the supporting cast around the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, and finding a CB to start opposite Denzel Ward, will be big steps toward getting this team closer to playoff contention.

PICK 12 Eagles 4 Record: 4-5 (.451)

Previous week: No. 16

This week's game: at Saints

Biggest needs: OT, CB, RB



Up and down Philly goes. The Eagles have yet to win back-to-back games, and now have the pleasure of badly needing a win against a team that hasn't lost since Week 1. The Eagles are banged up at tackle right now, and that position should be squarely on GM Howie Roseman's radar this offseason with Jason Peters pushing 37 years old. In addition, the defensive line, while a team strength, could use some reinforcements, especially if Brandon Graham departs, but arguably more pressing is the need at corner, where Ronald Darby, who's due to become a free agent, is out for the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday.

PICK 13 Colts 3 Record: 4-5 (.452)

Previous week: No. 10

This week's game: vs. Titans

Biggest needs: DL, WR, CB



Here come the Colts! Winners of three straight, Indianapolis is sticking its nose in the playoff hunt after a 1-5 start. Now, the expectation is this team is still at least a year away from really making some noise in the AFC, but Indy fans have to like the direction of this franchise. With another offseason of smart free-agent moves and draft picks to give Andrew Luck a nice complement for T.Y. Hilton and a stouter defense, this club will be a popular playoff pick heading into next season.

PICK 14 Raiders (via Cowboys) 3 Cowboys' record: 4-5 (.481)

Previous week: No. 11

This week's Cowboys game: at Falcons

Cowboys' biggest needs: TE, DL, S



See above (No. 1) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Amari Cooper trade. Like the Eagles, the Cowboys still haven't won two games in a row. Will that change in Atlanta? Dallas should still be scouting for future Dak targets this offseason, even with Cooper in the fold, and the defensive line and secondary might be in need of reinforcements, too.

PICK 15 Seahawks 2 Record: 4-5 (.530)

Previous week: No. 17

This week's game: vs. Packers

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, WR



Huge home game up next for Seattle. A third straight loss would be tough to overcome. Looking ahead to the offseason, Frank Clark is due to become a free agent, and Seattle could use more help off the edge even if he returns. The work of building a new legion in the secondary will continue, too, with Earl Thomas expected to depart.

PICK 16 Falcons 3 Record: 4-5 (.537)

Previous week: No. 19

This week's game: vs. Cowboys

Biggest needs: DT, edge rusher, OG



The Browns dealt a deflating loss to the Falcons, who now have little margin for error with seven games to go. Atlanta is still in the hunt for a playoff berth, but it has to find a way to spark its pass rush, which did a disappearing act on Sunday. So, the defensive front seven should be where the club places its focus as it scours the market in 2019.

PICK 17 Ravens 2 Record: 4-5 (.560)

Previous week: No. 15

This week's game: vs. Bengals

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, ILB



A big game against a division foe that also happens to be badly in need of a win awaits Baltimore after a week off. The bad news for the Bengals is John Harbaugh is 8-2 coming off a bye as Ravens coach. However, at last check, the Baltimore pass rush was nowhere to be found in a loss to the Steelers. That area will require some attention this offseason -- Terrell Suggs is 36 and in the final year of his deal, as is the much younger Za'Darius Smith. Stud ILB C.J. Mosley is in his contract year, too. This club still lacks a No. 1 receiver.

PICK 18 Dolphins 2 Record: 5-5 (.468)

Previous week: No. 20

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: QB, DE, WR



Ryan Tannehill continues to deal with the capsule injury in his shoulder that has kept him out the past five games. The Dolphins are hoping he returns after the bye week, but the time has come for the team to find its next franchise QB, and a WR1. Defensive end also has to be a priority with Cameron Wake in his contract year and set to turn 37 in January.

PICK 19 Packers 5 Record: 4-4-1 (.541)

Previous week: No. 14

This week's game: at Seahawks

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, S, WR



The Packers sent Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who's in a contract year, packing at the trade deadline and come this offseason, there will be big decisions to make about longtime staples like Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb, who are also due to become free agents.

PICK 20 Titans 2 Record: 5-4 (.512)

Previous week: No. 18

This week's game: at Colts

Biggest needs: WR, TE, OLB



The Titans have looked like a different team since their bye, knocking off the Cowboys and Patriots in consecutive weeks. Still, this club could use some more explosiveness from the skill positions, particularly WR/TE. Tennessee might also be in the market for another outside 'backer this spring, with Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan in the final year of their deals.

PICK 21 Bengals 3 Record: 5-4 (.596)

Previous week: No. 24

This week's game: at Ravens

Biggest needs: TE, LB, OL



Things have taken an ugly turn in Cincinnati. First-year DC Teryl Austin was fired on Monday after his unit became the first in the Super Bowl era to allow 500-plus yards in three straight games. The offense has been pretty quiet of late, too, with the exception of a 37-point showing against the woeful Bucs a couple weeks ago. Now, they'll try to right the ship against a Ravens team that's trying to do the same thing and coming off a bye.

PICK 22 Vikings 1 Record: 5-3-1 (.453)

Previous week: No. 21

This week's game: at Bears

Biggest needs: OL, DT, LB



Some huge games await Minnesota coming out of its bye, with the Bears, Packers and Patriots in the next three weeks. Whoa. A shaky offensive line gets a big test right out of the gate against the Bears' pass rush. That's an area where the Vikings should be looking for upgrades after the season, and on defense, Sheldon Richardson and Anthony Barr are due to hit the market.

PICK 23 Raiders (via Bears) 1 Bears' record: 6-3 (.406)

Previous week: No. 22

This week's Bears game: vs. Vikings

Bears' biggest needs: OT, OG, DB



See above (No. 1) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. One of the few things that isn't clicking for the Bears right now is the running game, which is part of the reason why they might be looking for help up front on offense this offseason.

PICK 24 Texans 1 Record: 6-3 (.429)

Previous week: No. 25

This week's game: at Redskins

Biggest needs: OL, S, CB



Houston allowed four sacks and 10 total tackles in its last time out, which shouldn't have surprised anyone. The Texans' offensive line is one of the league's worst, according to PFF. They have to make keeping Deshaun Watson upright mission No. 1 this offseason, and there could be some major remodeling on defense with Kareem Jackson, Jadeveon Clowney and Tyrann Mathieu each in a contract year.

PICK 25 Redskins 2 Record: 6-3 (.463)

Previous week: No. 23

This week's game: vs. Texans

Biggest needs: WR, DB, LB



While injuries have taken a toll on a Redskins team that already had its limitations, they still took care of business against the Bucs, who are in disarray. Can they keep it going against a fellow first-place team like the Texans? As for their draft needs, Washington must become more dynamic at the receiver position, and while the acquisition of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix helps the secondary in the short term, he's in the final year of his deal.

PICK 26 Panthers 1 Record: 6-3 (.475)

Previous week: No. 27

This week's game: at Lions

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, S



The Steelers exposed the Panthers' flaws in Week 10. They allowed a season-high five sacks while the defense, particularly the secondary, was torched for 52 points. The good news is the schedule takes a manageable turn, with the Lions, Seahawks, Bucs and Browns up next.

PICK 27 Patriots 2 Record: 7-3 (.522)

Previous week: No. 29

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: DL, LB, WR



While that was an ugly loss Sunday, it's certainly not time to panic in New England, not with a bye week to get healthy and the woeful Jets up next. While the needs listed above figure to be high priorities this offseason, a young QB to groom behind Tom Brady and help for the secondary could also be considerations.

PICK 28 Steelers 2 Record: 6-2-1 (.500)

Previous week: No. 26

This week's game: at Jaguars

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge rusher



It's hard to quibble with a team playing as well as the Steelers are right now, but that's our job so we'll do it. With Artie Burns riding the bench, the time has come for Pittsburgh to find a new young corner to plug into the lineup. They could afford more playmaking 'backers -- inside and outside -- as well, although we've seen improved play from those units during the team's five-game winning streak.

PICK 29 Chargers 1 Record: 7-2 (.436)

Previous week: No. 28

This week's game: vs. Broncos

Biggest needs: OT, DT, S



The Chargers are rolling right now and should continue to with the Broncos and Cardinals up next. Long-term, though, they should be looking to strengthen the protection for Philip Rivers up front and thinking about life after Brandon Mebane, who's in the final year of his deal. Adding a talented young safety to play alongside Derwin James would make a good defense even better.

PICK 30 Packers (via Saints) Saints' record: 8-1 (.506)

Previous week: No. 30

This week's Saints game: vs. Eagles

Saints' biggest needs: DB, LB, TE



See above (No. 19) for the Packers' needs. The Saints sent them this pick in their trade to move up for Marcus Davenport in the 2018 draft. New Orleans has room to improve in the back seven on defense, but no one can complain about its performance against Cincinnati. Now, the challenge is to keep it up against an Eagles squad fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. The Saints are in win-now mode, with only one pick (a second-rounder) in the first four rounds of the 2019 draft.