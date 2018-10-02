2019 NFL Draft order, team needs: Giants No. 1; Raiders load up

This is a look at the first-round order of the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 7. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

The Raiders' rebuild just got kicked up another notch. Monday's trade of Amari Cooper to the Cowboys gives Oakland three first-rounders (their own, Dallas' and Chicago's), and as of today, all three selections are inside the top 20 picks.

And the Raiders might not be done wheeling and dealing with the trade deadline a week away. Whoa. Jon Gruden holds the keys to Nashville this spring.

As for the more immediate future, a Separation Sunday could be on tap for teams at the top of the draft order, with the Niners hosting the Cardinals and the Colts visiting the aforementioned Raiders this week. With four one-win teams entering Week 8, the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker looms large, but that field will be trimmed by at least one, barring a San Francisco-Arizona tie (which actually might be fitting?), on Sunday.

Here's the order heading into Week 8, along with the top three needs for each team.

Note: The division-record tiebreaker was used to break the tie between the Jaguars and Titans, since the tie couldn't be broken by record or strength of schedule.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 Giants 1 Record: 1-6 (.532 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 2

This week's game: vs. Redskins

Biggest needs: QB, edge rusher, OT



This offense just can't get much going, even against a defense decimated by injury like Atlanta's. Finding the next QB and giving him better protection than what's being provided for Eli Manning have to be priority Nos. 1 and 2, following by beefing up the pass rush.

PICK 2 Cardinals 2 Record: 1-6 (.554)

Previous week: No. 4

This week's game: vs. 49ers

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



Josh Rosen's going to make rookie mistakes, like first-year QBs do, but he doesn't have much of a chance right now given the state of his offensive line and running game. Maybe a new coordinator can breathe some life into the offense, but it's hard to imagine drastic changes for the better without making significant roster upgrades.

PICK 3 49ers 2 Record: 1-6 (.638)

Previous week: No. 1

This week's game: at Cardinals

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, CB, WR



The 49ers have long been searching for someone to bring heat off the edge, and they'd like to end that mission this offseason. A playmaker at corner to complement Richard Sherman and a big, physical receiver would be nice, too.

PICK 4 Raiders 1 Record: 1-5 (.598)

Previous week: No. 5

This week's game: vs. Colts

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, WR



Lost in all the talk of the Raiders' rebuild is the fact that this team actually has a chance to win its next two games (vs. Colts, at 49ers). Remember, Jon Gruden says Oakland's not tanking. So there's that.

PICK 5 Colts 2 Record: 2-5 (.521)

Previous week: No. 3

This week's game: at Raiders

Biggest needs: WR, CB, DL



Week 7 offered a glimpse of what the Colts could be ... if only they got to play Derek Anderson every week. Indy needs to get better in most areas, but hey, they have as good a chance as they're going to get in 2018 to win back-to-back games this week.

PICK 6 Bills Record: 2-5 (.542)

Previous week: No. 6

This week's game: vs. Patriots

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



The Bills are spiraling downward with Josh Allen on the shelf, and that's OK. They weren't supposed to be competitive this season, anyway. They have to put a better front five and receiving corps on the field next season to give their investment a chance to grow.

PICK 7 Browns 4 Record: 2-4-1 (.544)

Previous week: No. 11

This week's game: at Steelers

Biggest needs: CB, WR, OT



The schedule takes a rough turn on Cleveland now, with five of their next six games against teams with winning records. A bigger breakthrough might come next season. Adding another talented target for Baker Mayfield and a quality corner to play opposite Denzel Ward could push the Browns to the next level.

PICK 8 Eagles 4 Record: 3-4 (.436)

Previous week: No. 12

This week's game: vs. Jaguars (in London)

Biggest needs: OT, CB, RB



Philly's fourth-quarter collapse Sunday against the Panthers highlighted some of the areas they're going to need to address in the offseason. The Eagles' run game was nonexistent and Carson Wentz couldn't get anything going down the field, while the Panthers made big play after big play.

PICK 9 Jets 5 Record: 3-4 (.458)

Previous week: No. 14

This week's game: at Bears

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, OL



Anyone who watched Sam Darnold at USC last season can't be surprised by his four-turnover clunker against the Vikings. He's going to have those days. Brighter Sunday afternoons will be ahead for the Jets, though, if they can find the pass rusher they've long sought this offseason. Oh, and they'll need to figure out what they want to do at receiver with Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse due to become free agents.

PICK 10 Raiders (via Cowboys) 5 Cowboys' record: 3-4 (.489)

Previous week: No. 15

This week's Cowboys game: On bye

Cowboys' biggest needs: TE, DL, S



See above (No. 4) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Amari Cooper trade. The price was steep, but Dallas didn't wait until the offseason to address its biggest need. Even if Cooper regains his Pro Bowl form, the Cowboys still need to make finding another pass catcher -- at tight end -- a top priority in 2019.

PICK 11 Jaguars 6 Record: 3-4 (.510)

Previous week: No. 17

This week's game: vs. Eagles (in London)

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



The Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles as their starter -- for now -- after benching him on Sunday, but with the way he's playing, he seems determined to make the long-term decision about the position quite easy on the team's decision makers.

PICK 12 Titans 9 Record: 3-4 (.510)

Previous week: No. 21

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: TE, OLB, OG



Until this offense gets a spark from a pass catcher, it's hard to see it rising from the middle of the pack. The first place to look will be at tight end, as Delanie Walker will be coming off a severe ankle injury at age 35 next season. Tennessee could also be in the market for another outside 'backer this spring with Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan in the final year of their deals.

PICK 13 Falcons 6 Record: 3-4 (.522)

Previous week: No. 7

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: DT, OG, edge rusher



OK, so the Falcons fought their way out of the abyss with two straight wins going into the bye week. The defense looked good for the first time since Week 1, but that side of the ball still has to be the primary focus in the offseason. The defensive line needs to get better -- inside and outside -- and Grady Jarrett is due to become a free agent.

PICK 14 Broncos 6 Record: 3-4 (.532)

Previous week: No. 8

This week's game: at Chiefs

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL



Denver saved its season by steamrolling a Cardinals team in disarray, but we can't pretend like the Broncos are out of the woods yet, not with a road trip to Kansas City awaiting them. Unless Case Keenum can find the magic of last season, John Elway will be going back to the drawing board at QB in 2019. Another thing he'll have in mind: Denver's starting corners are due to hit the market in consecutive years ( Bradley Roby in 2019, Chris Harris Jr. in 2020).

PICK 15 Seahawks 1 Record: 3-3 (.450)

Previous week: No. 16

This week's game: at Lions

Biggest needs: S, CB, OL



The work of building a new legion in the secondary must continue this offseason, with Earl Thomas expected to be playing elsewhere after his falling out with the club. The much-maligned Seattle offensive line looked great against the Raiders' paltry pass rush in its last time out, but unfortunately, they won't get such a manageable test every week.

PICK 16 Lions 7 Record: 3-3 (.476)

Previous week: No. 9

This week's game: vs. Seahawks

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, TE, DT



The Lions take a big ride up the board after knocking off the Dolphins. As for Detroit's needs, the defense could use upgrades at every level, but with Ziggy Ansah, who's once again battling injury, playing on the franchise tag, the Lions should be searching for players who can help them get after the quarterback.

PICK 17 Raiders (via Bears) 8 Bears' record: 3-3 (.500)

Previous week: No. 25

This week's Bears game: vs. Jets

Bears' biggest needs: OT, OG, DB



See above (No. 4) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. Will Oakland be looking to fill the void left by Mack here ... or a Derek Carr replacement? They do have three first-rounders to spend.

PICK 18 Buccaneers 8 Record: 3-3 (.513)

Previous week: No. 10

This week's game: at Bengals

Biggest needs: CB, S, OT



The defense was better in Week 7, but this is still a unit that needs an overhaul, especially in the secondary. On the other side of the ball, starting OTs Donovan Smith and Demar Dotson are due to become free agents in consecutive years (Smith in 2019, Dotson in 2020).

PICK 19 Dolphins 1 Record: 4-3 (.478)

Previous week: No. 20

This week's game: at Texans

Biggest needs: DE, QB, WR



Ryan Tannehill is hurt again, dealing with a shoulder injury that will keep him out for a third straight game. He's yet to alleviate any doubts this season about his viability as a franchise QB. Things aren't much better at receiver, with Albert Wilson possibly heading to I.R. and DeVante Parker's agent blasting head coach Adam Gase. Defensive end also has to be a priority with Cameron Wake, in his contract year, set to turn 37 in January.

PICK 20 Ravens 6 Record: 4-3 (.489)

Previous week: No. 26

This week's game: at Panthers

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, ILB



It's weird to see edge rusher listed as a need for a team that leads the league in sacks, but Terrell Suggs is 36 and in the final year of his deal, as is the much younger Za'Darius Smith. Stud ILB C.J. Mosley is in his contract year, too. This club still lacks a true No. 1 receiver.

PICK 21 Texans 8 Record: 4-3 (.388)

Previous week: No. 13

This week's game: vs. Dolphins

Biggest needs: OL, S, CB



Let's hope the Texans, who started 0-3 but now lead the AFC South, do what's overdue this offseason and upgrade the protection for their franchise QB so he can spend a lot less time on the bus. He's been sacked more than any other QB this season (26).

PICK 22 Bengals 6 Record: 4-3 (.564)

Previous week: No. 28

This week's game: vs. Bucs

Biggest needs: TE, LB, OT



The Bengals find themselves at a bit of a crossroads after consecutive defeats, including a shellacking from the Chiefs on Sunday night. Aside from A.J. Green, no wide receiver or tight end was targeted more than four times against Kansas City and Green accounted for nearly 50 percent of the team's offense, once again highlighting the need for more help at a position like tight end.

PICK 23 Packers 1 Record: 3-2-1 (.449)

Previous week: No. 22

This week's game: at Rams

Biggest needs: WR, S, edge rusher



Two huge tests await the Packers coming out of their bye, with visits to the Rams and Patriots in consecutive weeks. Down the road, some huge personnel decisions await, with Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix all in a contract year.

PICK 24 Steelers 5 Record: 3-2-1 (.549)

Previous week: No. 19

This week's game: vs. Browns

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge rusher



While the expected offseason departure of Le'Veon Bell will get all the attention, the biggest draft needs for this team are on the defensive side of the ball, with room for significant improvement at every level.

PICK 25 Vikings 7 Record: 4-2-1 (.427)

Previous week: No. 18

This week's game: vs. Saints

Biggest needs: OL, DT, LB



This is a well-built team, as it's shown over the past few weeks, but they will have to make decisions about free-agents-to-be DT Sheldon Richardson and LB Anthony Barr this offseason, and tightening up the O-line should be a priority.

PICK 26 Panthers 2 Record: 4-2 (.439)

Previous week: No. 24

This week's game: vs. Ravens

Biggest needs: S, edge rusher, OL



The offensive line for the Comeback Cats has been ravaged by injury, and will require some attention after the season, but just as pressing are questions about who'll be getting after the passer and providing the last line of defense. DE Julius Peppers and S Mike Adams are both over the age of 37 and in the final year of their deals, as S Eric Reid joined the team on a one-year contract.

PICK 27 Redskins 4 Record: 4-2 (.474)

Previous week: No. 23

This week's game: at Giants

Biggest needs: WR, DB, LB



The Redskins are one of the few teams proving you can win games with one of the lowest-ranked offenses in the league (thanks to Alex Smith's efficiency), but this squad has to add some juice at the receiver position in the offseason. Washington could use a playmaker in the secondary and some depth in the front seven with Preston Smith and Pernell McPhee due to become free agents.

PICK 28 Chargers 1 Record: 5-2 (.469)

Previous week: No. 27

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: OT, DT, S



The Titans' failed two-point conversion in London on Sunday ensured the Chargers head into the bye with their only two losses coming to arguably the top two teams in the league ( Chiefs and Rams). Now they get the Seahawks, Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals coming out of the bye -- there's not a winning team among them. Look out.

PICK 29 Patriots Record: 5-2 (.532)

Previous week: No. 29

This week's game: at Bills

Biggest needs: DT, WR, QB



With Darren Andrews, Braxton Berrios, Matthew Slater and Julian Edelman as the only wide receivers under contract beyond this season, the position will need to be addressed this offseason, even if Josh Gordon (due to become a RFA) returns. Then there's the matter of finding a new heir apparent for Tom Brady. Clearly, though, this team's biggest needs right now are on defense after allowing 71 points in the last two weeks. The remodeling could start up front with Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton in their contract year.

PICK 30 Packers (via Saints) Saints' record: 5-1 (.438)

Previous week: No. 30

This week's Saints game: at Vikings

Saints' biggest needs: CB, LB, TE



See above (No. 23) for the Packers' needs. The Saints sent them this pick in their trade to move up for Marcus Davenport in the 2018 draft. As usual, New Orleans' biggest needs are on defense, but they still could use a weapon at tight end.

PICK 31 Chiefs Record: 6-1 (.510)

Previous week: No. 31

This week's game: vs. Broncos

Biggest needs: CB, S, DL



The Chiefs' defense is coming off its best performance of the season, as it shut down the Bengals on Sunday night. While they have to be feeling better about that side of the ball, upgrading the D, at every level, must be the offseason focus to make this a more complete club.