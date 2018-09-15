Injuries: Aaron Rodgers practices, still questionable

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The quarterback has been dealing with a left knee sprain that he suffered in last week's win over the Chicago Bears. The Packers plan to see how his knee feels on Sunday morning before making a final decision on his playing status. Packers coach Mike McCarthy told Pelissero that the Packers have been game planning all week under the premise that Rodgers would be playing.

Rodgers suffered the injury during the Packers' 24-23 season-opening win over the Bears. After being carted off to the locker room, the two-time league MVP returned in the second half to rally the team back from a 17-0 deficit.

If he plays, it'll be interesting to see how much the injury will affect Rodgers' mobility and ability to put weight on his left leg -- factors that were visible yet mitigated by Rodgers against the Bears during what was one of the greatest performances of his career.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring in the run up to Sunday's games:

1. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery Saturday and is expected to miss roughly two to four weeks, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Mixon suffered the injury during Thursday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive end Michael Johnson is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee injury during Thursday's game.

2. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson wouldn't say whether he thought running back Darren Sproles would play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sproles has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Wednesday's practice.

3. Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton is out for the remainder of the season because of a torn rotator cuff, Rapoport reported. Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker (finger) was a full participant in practice and is listed as questionable.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is designated as questionable for Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. Jags coach Doug Marrone said the decision on whether Fournette will play could wait until game time.

5. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been cleared from concussion protocol and is expected to practice today, per coach Jason Garrett. But Gregory is listed as doubtful on the injury report. Defensive tackle Datone Jones (knee) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) will not play vs. the Giants.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (concussion) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) were both participating in practice Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Philadelphia. Cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) both will not play.

7. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (knee) will not play on Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed. Freeman was held out of practice during the entire week.

8. Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castanzo (hamstring) did not participate in practice and has been ruled out for Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Defensive tackle Denico Autry (ankle) and Chris Milton (concussion) also won't play against the Washington Redskins. Running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) is listed as questionable after being a full participant in practice. Safety Clayton Geathers (knee) is also questionable.

9. New York Giants pass rusher Olivier Vernon remains sidelined with an ankle injury and will not play Week 2. Giants linebacker Tae Davis (hamstring) is questionable.

10. Carolina Panthers wide receivers Curtis Samuel (illness) and Damiere Byrd (knee) and guard Trai Turner (concussion) all have been ruled out for Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

11. Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long sat out of Thursday's practice with soreness related to his ankle injury. Coach Matt Nagy doesn't not expect it to affect Long's availability for Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

12. New York Jets linebacker Josh Martin (concussion) is designated as out against the Miami Dolphins; safety Marcus Maye (foot) is listed as doubtful. Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) was once again a full practice participant.

13. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Shelton Gibson (knee) is listed as questionable despite being a full participant on Friday. Eagles running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

14. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and running back LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) are listed as questionable for Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Tackle Andrew Donnal (knee) and guard T.J. Lang (back) will not play.

15. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring) will not play.

16. Tennessee Titans offensive tackles Taylor Lewan (concussion) and Jack Conklin (knee) are both ruled out for Week 2. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (right elbow) is listed as questionable.

17. Los Angeles Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin is questionable to play in Buffalo Sunday due to a foot injury.

18. Minnesota Vikings center Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice all week and has been declared out for Sunday's game.

19. Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) did not practice this week and is subsequently ruled out. Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) is questionable to play against the Chargers.

20. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (back) was limited in practice earlier this week, but coach Steve Wilks said the RB is good to go for Sunday's game. Cards offensive tackle Andre Smith (elbow) and defensive tackle Olsen Pierre (toe) will not play against the Rams.

21. Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) has been ruled out. Linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle) was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable against the New Orleans Saints.

22. New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison will not play against the Browns due to a foot injury.

23. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (Achilles) did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful vs. Cardinals. Wide receiver Mike Thomas underwent a groin procedure and is definitely out Sunday and likely longer, per coach Sean McVay.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) is listed as questionable on the injury report. Guard David DeCastro (hand) and cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) are both doubtful. Defensive end Cameron Heyward (knee), tight end Vance McDonald (foot) and cornerback Artie Burns (toe) are all listed as questionable.

25. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (quad) will not play vs. the Lions.

26. Oakland Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (ankle) will not play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Wide receiver DeAndre Washington (knee) and guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral muscle) are each listed as questionable for the game.

27. New England Patriots tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) and running back Sony Michel (knee) are both questionable for Sunday vs. Jaguars.

28. Houston Texans wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (foot), Will Fuller (hamstring), Sammie Coates (hamstring) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. Cornerback Johnson Bademosi (knee), pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (back/elbow) and defensive end Christian Covington (thigh/knee) are all questionable as well.