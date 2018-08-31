Multiple teams showing interest in Earl Thomas trade

With both sides entrenched in their positions regarding the final year of Earl Thomas' contract, there's no indication that the three-time All-Pro will be on the field when Seattle opens the season at Denver on Sept. 9.

The Cowboys aren't the only team circling overhead, preparing to swoop in for a potential steal in trade talks.

"We all know he has not reported to Seattle," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday's edition of Total Access Live. "The Dallas Cowboys have been viewed as the main contender for Thomas. But my understanding is multiple other teams have reached out recently to show interest in acquiring Thomas.

"Now, at this point, the Seahawks have not had anybody meet their asking price. Really, there is no progress on any front. There are no contracts happening between the Seahawks and Thomas. Really no sense of urgency right now even though the season is just nine days away."

Thomas closed out last season by famously inviting his hometown Cowboys to pursue him, months before he issued a pay-me-or-trade-me statement in July.

"Everyone in our locker room knows that Earl loves the Cowboys," former teammate Cliff Avril testified last month. "I mean, he grew up in Texas. That's just who he is. He will leave immediately after work just to catch them play on Monday Night Football."

Dallas and Seattle discussed a Thomas trade during the 2018 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in late April, only to have the potential deal scuttled when the Cowboys balked at the idea of surrendering their second-round pick, which was used to select Texas guard Connor Williams.

The Seahawks have shown no inclination to negotiate a new contract with Thomas. Nor have they offered any indication that they are prepared to accept value below a second-round pick as trade compensation.

Which side will cave first? Will Thomas eventually report to the Seahawks to ensure his free agency status for 2019? Will Seattle end up adjusting his contract just to move the ball forward for the coming season? Or will an interested team solve the conundrum by appeasing both Seattle's trade demands as well as Thomas' contract wishes?

It's one of the most meaningful mysteries left to solve as the NFL calendar flips from August to September.