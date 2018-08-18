What we learned from Jags-Vikings preseason tilt

Saturday's slate of seven preseason games kicked off with a quarterback duel between Kirk Cousins and Blake Bortles. Here's what we learned from the early game:

1. In a sloppy, penalty-filled first half, Blake Bortles got off to a worrisome start. On his first drive, the Jaguars quarterback nearly threw an interception that hit Vikings corner Mackensie Alexander in the hands. On the next possession, Bortles threw an interception right to the hands of safety Harrison Smith. The QB never saw Smith dancing right in the throwing lane. Playing the entire first half, Bortles looked scattershot, didn't check out of stacked boxes that bottled up Leonard Fournette, and had a delay of game penalty on first and goal from the five-yard line. Playing behind a banged-up O-line, Bortles had pressure in his face constantly, which exacerbated the QB's struggles. The veteran did calm down for spurts, finishing 12 of 20 for 159 yards. It's clear the Jags' offense will utilize running backs heavily in the passing game -- T.J. Yeldon (four catches for 58 yards) and Fournette (two receptions for 17 yards). Bortles' uneven play is sure to lead to social media calls for the Jags to try to trade for Jets backup Teddy Bridgewater, who has excelled this preseason.

Where the offense struggled, the Jags' defense looked in midseason form. Yannick Ngakoue was particularly feisty, compiling a sack (after which he was assessed a celebration penalty) and four tackles, one of which helped cause a fumble. Ngakoue is in for a monster season in a stacked Jags defense.

2. Playing behind a shuffled offensive line, Kirk Cousins struggled in his home debut in a Minnesota Vikings jersey. Consistently harassed by the Jags' front, Cousins went 3-of-8 passing for 12 yards on four drives (one drive lasted just one play, ending on a Latavius Murray fumble). Cousins was off-target on several of his tosses, missing high, wide and in the dirt. We won't take too much from Cousins' problems Saturday afternoon. The bigger issue is in front of the Vikings' passer. Injuries have forced the Vikes to employ a makeshift O-line at this point. It's worth noting that Minnesota went through similar shuffling last offseason before settling on its starters. For a team that is solid in every other phase, however, the offensive line could become a harbinger of headaches if Mike Zimmer's staff doesn't get improved play in front of Cousins.

3. The preseason battle for the Vikings' third tailback job is heating up between a pair of undrafted rookies. Bruising back Mike Boone showed off Saturday. The Cincinnati product ran with bombastic power, good speed to the edge and violent finishes. He finished with 91 rushing yards on 13 carries (7.0 average) and a TD, looking like an early-career Chris Ivory. Roc Thomas, who flashed last week, looked solid again. The versatile tailback compiled 25 rushing yards on five carries and two receptions for 12 yards. Thomas' dual-threat capabilities might give him an edge to play the Jerick McKinnon role behind Dalvin Cook and Murray. The two rookies should get plenty of reps the rest of the preseason in a battle to see which will make the roster. Saturday's tilt, however, showed that each should be on an NFL team somewhere.