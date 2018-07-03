Rams OL Jamon Brown suspended two games

A key member of the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line will miss the start of the regular season.

Guard Jamon Brown has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the Rams announced Tuesday.

Brown is set to sit out Week 1's game against the Oakland Raiders and Week 2's contest against the Arizona Cardinals before being eligible to return to the Rams' active roster on Sept. 17.

He remains eligible to participate in training camp and preseason games.

Brown's two-game absence leaves a hole on the offensive line. He has appeared in 36 games with 30 starts, including 16 at right guard in 2017, over the past three seasons.