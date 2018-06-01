Dolphins sign Bobby McCain for four years, $27 million

Bobby McCain has developed into one of Miami's most reliable defensive backs.

Now the former fifth-round pick is being rewarded.

The Dolphins signed McClain to a four-year, $27 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source close to the situation. The deal contains $13 million in guarantees, per Rapoport, making McCain one of the highest-paid slot corners in football.

The move comes just hours after first-round safety Minkah Fitzpatrick signed his rookie deal, as the Dolphins made quick use of their post-June 1 salary-cap largesse.

Although Miami's pass defense has been a liability in recent years, there's reason to believe this could be one of the league's most improved units.

Matt Burke's secondary gave Tom Brady fits in a 27-20 December upset, stifling the Patriots' high-octane attack in dominant fashion. With third-year cornerback Xavien Howard showing flashes of shutdown potential to go with Fitzpatrick, McCain and Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, the Dolphins' secondary is on the rise.