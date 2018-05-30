New Rams players praise Sean McVay's 'crazy' offense

Sean McVay's Rams took the league by storm last autumn, scorching opponents with an air-and-ground attack that led the NFL in points.

The team's newest defensive stars still can't believe what they're seeing.

"We got an introduction to that McVay offense," All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib, acquired in a trade with the Broncos, said during organized team activities, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "It was crazy."

Fellow star cover man Marcus Peters, added through a swap with the Chiefs, agreed: "It's crazy unique."

In his first year as head coach, the 32-year-old McVay helped author one of the league's more stunning worst-to-first narratives, morphing an offense that birthed an unwatchable, NFL-low 14.0 points per game under Jeff Fisher in 2016 into a powerhouse that pumped out a league-leading 29.9 points per tilt.

"It's going to make us a whole lot better because the up-tempo and his play-calling style is crazy unique," Peters said. "It's going to cause for us to be on our toes a lot."

It's especially high praise coming from Talib, the 32-year-old veteran who spent years in Denver practicing against Peyton Manning and seasons in New England seeing Tom Brady's magic-spinning up close and personal.

The ill news for Rams opponents is that adding Talib and Peters only improves the offense by forcing McVay's roster of weapons to face top talent on a daily basis.

"It's good competing against them at practice," wideout Robert Woods said. "Very challenging guys, different guys. You see Talib with his experience, you see Peters just jumping the ball."

Have we mentioned Los Angeles also added All-Pro defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh to the mix? For all the talk of what the Rams can do on offense, this defense has the position-by-position talent to create equal excitement.

It's one reason the Rams roll into September as a not-so-sneaky pick to appear in Super Bowl LIII.