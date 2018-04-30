Which team won the 2018 NFL Draft? Broncos, Bears, Giants lead the pack

With all 32 teams selecting a total of 256 players in the 2018 NFL Draft, let's take a look at which teams improved most over the weekend. Simply put:
Which team won the draft?
Broncos put themselves back in AFC West title raceThe Broncos won the draft, thanks to a need for quarterbacks and this year's once-in-a-generation running back, which allowed Bradley Chubb to fall to them at No. 5. I mean, if you walk away with the best player in the draft in the five-hole, then you have to feel rather fortunate. To put it mildly. And then they brought in Courtland Sutton who will be a stud receiver for them for years. And then, running back Royce Freeman is going to be great for them. I was worried about the Broncos when they brought in Case Keenum, but they did a great job putting themselves back in the AFC West title race.
Packers new GM Brian Gutekunst adds depth, sets up future with tradesYou can call me a homer for saying the Packers, but even an objective analyst would admit new GM Brian Gutekunst crushed his first outing. The Packers reshaped their CB room, added much-needed LB and OL depth, and drafted three size-speed wideouts to compete for their Nos. 3 and 4 roles. If they're lucky, one or two of those receivers will turn out to be a diamond in the rough, much like Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones were at RB last year (when the Packers employed a similar strategy, drafting three young rushers to compete). Oh, and they fleeced the Saints for a first-round pick next year as well. The Packers helped their championship chances and didn't compromise future draft classes.
Bucs bolster defense along with Doug Martin's replacementI feel like very few people talked about what the Buccaneers did, but their draft was a nice complement to their work in free agency. Adding Vita Vea to a revamped defensive front should pay immediate dividends, while a pair of corners in the second round add depth to their defensive backfield. Throw in Ronald Jones II as a more than adequate replacement for Doug Martin and Tampa should compete in the NFC South in 2018.
Chicago Bears continued to improve offense for Mitchell TrubiskyThere are a number of teams that "won" the draft, but I like what the Bears did. They got who I believe will be the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Roquan Smith. Drafting offensive lineman James Daniels in the second round allows them to move Cody Whitehair to his natural position at guard, thus solidifying the inside of the offensive line. In addition, drafting receiver Anthony Miller gives them another weapon for Mitch Trubisky, which has clearly been one of their primary goals this offseason.
John Elway outdid every other general manager in the leagueDenver Broncos general manager John Elway snagged the best pass rusher in the draft in Bradley Chubb, who now gets to line up alongside the best pass rusher in the NFL in Von Miller. The Broncos also picked up one wide receiver who could've gone in the first round (second-round pick Courtland Sutton) and another who runs great routes (fourth-rounder DaeSean Hamilton. Add in a potential starter at running back in Royce Freeman and a couple blue-collar picks (linebacker Josey Jewell and tight end Troy Fumagalli), and Denver fans should be excited. Yes, a quarterback of the future would've been nice. But nobody did better than Denver over the weekend.
GM Ozzie Newsome nails final draft for RavensIn two trade-downs, the Ravens were able to draft 12 players over the weekend. They started by drafting a legit tight end in Hayden Hurst and finished up the first round by trading back in for Lamar Jackson. That move was a huge commitment to Jackson's style of play and a clear-cut sign of the Ravens' offensive future. It makes me wonder whether the choice to draft Jackson came from Ozzie Newsome, who is in his final season as the team's GM, or his successor Eric DeCosta. Either way, Baltimore knocked this draft out of the park with eight of their 12 picks being offensive players.