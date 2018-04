Which team won the 2018 NFL Draft? Broncos, Bears, Giants lead the pack

Broncos put themselves back in AFC West title race

The Broncos won the draft, thanks to a need for quarterbacks and this year's once-in-a-generation running back, which allowed Bradley Chubb to fall to them at No. 5. I mean, if you walk away with the best player in the draft in the five-hole, then you have to feel rather fortunate. To put it mildly. And then they brought in Courtland Sutton who will be a stud receiver for them for years. And then, running back Royce Freeman is going to be great for them. I was worried about the Broncos when they brought in Case Keenum , but they did a great job putting themselves back in the AFC West title race.