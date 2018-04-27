Mike Mayock's 2018 NFL Draft Day 1 takeaways

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock was there to witness and analyze all 32 picks in Thursday's first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are his five takeaways from a fascinating Day 1:

1. Good morning, Baltimore: The Baltimore Ravens just philosophically and schematically committed to a new offense. I don't know how long Joe Flacco is going to be involved or not, but the fact that the Ravens traded up to draft Lamar Jackson and they have Robert Griffin III means they're going in a different direction. It's a completely different type of football and that whole building has to embrace it.

2. Staying Pats: New England hung out at No. 23 and 31. They didn't move up or down. They got their left tackle in Isaiah Wynn, who's a perfect fit their scheme. He fits what Pats offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia looks for. Plus, the Patriots got, maybe after Saquon Barkley, the most explosive back in the draft in Georgia's Sony Michel. I don't think Michel's quite as advanced in the passing game, but he's got an opportunity with Tom Brady in that offense to be special early.

3. Hot or not in Cleveland?: The Browns, I was surprised at No. 1 that they took Baker Mayfield. That really surprised me. From my perspective he was the No. 4 overall quarterback, but I know John Dorsey and from his perspective, John's got a little swag and Mayfield has swag. At No. 4, they could've had Bradley Chubb, who fell to the Broncos at No. 5. So I was shocked they went with the corner from Ohio State, Denzel Ward, although it fits big need for them, more than defensive end was a need for them.

4. Buffalo shuffle: Nice first night for Brandon Beane. The Bills moved up twice and did a great job of getting draft picks. They moved up and got their quarterback of the future in Josh Allen. I give them a lot of credit for being patient, not going all the way up to No. 2. They got their guy. Then Buffalo moved up again for Tremaine Edmunds. He doesn't turn 20 until early May, but his future is immense.

5. On the hunt: Denver hung right there at No. 5 and ended up with the premier edge rusher in Bradley Chubb. Now you can combine him with Von Miller and Shane Ray, and they can go hunt quarterbacks. The three of them getting after QB in a sub-package ... Wow. I believe this team's closer to the Super Bowl team of three years ago.

