Bradley Chubb goes No. 5 overall to Denver Broncos

Denver is reloading for a fearsome pass rush to rival the Super Bowl 50 edition.

The Broncos selected N.C. State edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Regarded by many scouts as the consensus best defensive player in this year's class, Chubb offers the total package with size, athleticism, instincts and violent hands. He broke former No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams' school record with 26 career sacks with the Wolfpack.

Chubb ranks second on NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 50 prospects.

"I did five games on him but I knew what he was in five plays," one scout told BobMcGinnFootball.com. "There's the Clowney's, the Garrett's and now the Chubb's. They're the great ones."

Pairing Chubb with Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller gives the Broncos a bookend duo to rival the Chargers' Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram as the league's most dominant. In fact, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock expects Chubb's rookie-year impact to mirror that of Bosa, who took home NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors two years ago.

After falling back to the pack in Football Outsiders' metrics last season, Denver's defense has a chance for a return to glory in 2018.