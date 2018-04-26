Patriots bolster offense with electric RB Sony Michel

The Patriots have brought a little bit of Georgia to Massachusetts.

New England on Thursday used the No. 31 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to grab Bulldogs running back Sony Michel. The selection came eight picks after Bill Belichick and friends grabbed Michel's teammate, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, at No. 23.

Michel was dazzling runner for the Bulldogs, splitting time with Nick Chubb last autumn to rumble for a career-best 1,227 yards at 7.9 yards per attempt.

"He reminds me of Todd Gurley and he's from the same school," one scout told Bob McGinn of BobMcGinnFootball.com. "Is he explosive and can he catch the ball? Good pass blocker. Good hands. The other nice thing is, he has not taken a beating because they alternate backs there."

Michel dealt with fumbling issues at Georgia, but looms as a tantalizing weapon for Patriots play-caller Josh McDaniels. Wynn, meanwhile, figures to slide in as a tackle for a New England team that lost Nate Solder in free agency to the Giants.

"Most of the league looks at him as a guard, but he fits what Dante Scarnecchia, the offensive line coach in New England, looks for," NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock said of Wynn. "He's a left-tackle conversion for most of the league; however, in New England he might be a left tackle. He pops out of his stance, he fits a zone scheme. He's one of the best quick-set pass protectors I've seen in college football in years."

The Patriots surprised some by refusing to pick a quarterback at the back end of the first round, but New England has found a pair of players who will contribute right away.