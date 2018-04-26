Mike Mayock's pick-by-pick draft analysis for Round 1 results

Mike Mayock breaks down every selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, from the predictable picks to the unexpected trades. Follow along below as we update live!

1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

From my perspective he was the No. 4 overall quarterback, but I know John Dorsey and from his perspective, John's got a little swag and Mayfield has swag. He's highly accurate, playmaker, highly accurate on the move. His character has cut both ways in different buildings. I like him best when he's on the move. He's an athletic, competitive kid. He's going to light up the locker room.

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Powerful. His lower body is unbelievable. At 233 pounds, he runs a 4.4 40. Talk about a powerful man. The only thing you can possibly say on the negative side is he tries to make too many big runs. The New York Giants just got better because of this guy.

3. Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

They can play him when he's ready to play. It's a little bit like Carson Wentz a couple years ago with the Eagles. He's the consummate playmaker, keeps his eyes up to extend the plays. The only downside: Ball security is an issue.

4. Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns

This was a need. This was a big need more than defensive end was a need for them, and even though I still think the better football player is Chubb, they fit a need with a big-time athlete. Wow.

5. Bradley Chubb, DE, Denver Broncos

The three of them getting after quarterbacks in a sub-package, wow. I believe this team's closer to the Super Bowl team of three years ago. He sets a physical edge in the run game. Violent hands. I think he's going to have a similar rookie impact as Joey Bosa did as a rookie.

6. Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts

Elite guard prospect with outstanding size, rare power and a block finisher who can make tape room sessions uncomfortable for most opponents. Nelson is technically sound and is unlikely to face a long adjustment period once he gets into the league. --Lance Zierlein

7. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

I give them a lot of credit for being patient, not going all the way up to No. 2. They got their guy. Think about the culture in that locker room. This is their kind of player. He's got crazy arm talent. This issue with him: Sometimes he throws the ball late. I think he's a project.

8. Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears

They need this kind of talent infusion. He's today's NFL off-the-ball linebacker. He can be a four-down player in the NFL.

9. Mike McGlinchey, T, San Francisco 49ers

He is a flat-backed pile driver in the run game. He's got the work ethic and passion of his cousin Matt Ryan. Heavy hands. When he gets his hands locked on you and anchored down, it's over.

10. Josh Rosen, QB, Arizona Cardinals

I get a little tired of all the off-field stuff with him. I liked his intelligence, he embraces conversations, he's curious. He can be inquisitive and demanding, but (needs to) earn it first.

11. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Miami Dolphins

He can literally play any position back there. He's got free-safety range and I think he can match slots and tight ends. When you talk to Nick Saban about this kid, Nick Saban lights up. Where are you going to play him so he gets around the football more often?

12. Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

They reworked that entire front of their defense. I thought for sure they'd go defensive back there. This is a freakish dude. He can move. Reminds me a lot of Haloti Ngata.

13. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Washington Redskins

Prototypical Alabama five-technique, defensive end, defensive tackle. He's the premier run stuffer along with Vea in this class. He was dominant in that championship game against Georgia. You can't run the football against him.

14. Marcus Davenport, DE, New Orleans Saints

This is an exciting, young edge rusher. He's very raw but his upside is off the charts. When you're talking about an edge rusher, he's raw but gifted, I love his motor and body type. Reminds me a lot of Ziggy Ansah.

15. Kolton Miller, T, Oakland Raiders

They get the No. 2 offensive tackle in this draft to put behind Donald Penn, the incumbent left tackle. He can start on the right side. He only answered the bell 23 times in three years. Durability is a concern.

16. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Buffalo Bills





He doesn't turn 20 until May 2. He's an off the ball linebacker and some people think he's so talented, he might even be a pass rusher on third down. His future is immense. He's got this rare size and skill set that gives him a sub-package versatility that is unknown in today's game.

17. Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers

You expect bigger safeties to have hip tightness, but you don't see it with him. He can open his hips and drive to a deep half or deep third, cover tight ends man to man, and when he gets there, he's arrives in a bad humor.

18. Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers

I like this pick. Alexander has some swag about him. He's the No. 1 corner on my board. In addition to being competitive, tough, he tackles, he finds the football in the air and he also adds value in the punt return game. Historically, Green Bay only takes corners who can find the ball in the air, and this kid does it.

19. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Understand this dude is 20 pounds heavier than the rest of the upscale linebacker class, In the pass game, I think he's special. He's got eyes everywhere. Just an outstanding football player. I hope the cervical neck issue is OK. I couldn't be happier for the young man.

20. Frank Ragnow, C, Detroit Lions

That's a Bob Quinn-Matt Patricia pick right there. They're gonna kick Graham Glasgow to center and this kid's gonna play guard.

21. Billy Price, C, Cincinnati Bengals

Price can play all three interior offensive line positions positions. It's a great pick because they traded for Cordy Glenn, the left side is solid. After that they're hurting up front. That gives them a starting center with the capability of playing either guard.

22. Rashaan Evans, LB, Tennessee Titans

Evans is a one-year starter at Alabama. I give him credit, he hung in there. His tape is outstanding, well-coached, has production coming off the edge. He's a starter Day One.

23. Isaiah Wynn, T, New England Patriots

Most of the league looks at him as a guard, but he fits what Dante Scarnecchia, the offensive line coach in New England, looks for. He's a left-tackle conversion for most of the league; however, in New England he might be a left tackle. He pops out of his stance, he fits a zone scheme. He's one of the best quick-set pass protectors I've seen in college football in years.

24. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

He actually had eight quarterbacks in his three years, three this year and still caught 80 passes. I love his run after catch, I love his toughness. He's built like a running back. He was a fast-riser in the draft. When the ball is in his hands, he's better than anyone on that field. He's a little raw. He's a pick that I really like.

25. Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens

He can play outside, use his body, pivot to get away from the safety, catches the ball naturally. He's an athlete, folks. He is a willing participant in the run game and that's why the Ravens like him.

26. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

He steps in Day One and takes some pressure off of Julio Jones.

27. Rashad Penny, running back, Seattle Seahawks

The premier kick returner and full-time three-down back. I call him a weaver. Not a big make-you-miss guy but he weaves. I would say outside of Saquon Barkley he's the best kick returner in the country. It's a little surprising he went that early but if you look at Seattle and their recent history at the position, he brings some stability and can play three downs.

28. Terrell Edmunds, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

He's a very physical football player. Played him a lot in the box, almost played Dime linebacker. Explosive athlete. I think the key here is he can match tight ends.

29. Taven Bryan, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars

One year starter at Florida. Explosive, freakish athlete. The one-year starter worries some people. Combine workout was absolutely outstanding. One-year wonder, high ceiling. A natural three technique. Special get-off. I watched four tapes; three of them were outstanding, one of them was not.