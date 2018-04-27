Mike Mayock's pick-by-pick draft analysis for Rounds 2-3 results

Round 1

Rounds 2-3 Mike Mayock breaks down every selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, from the predictable picks to the unexpected trades. Follow along below as we update live!

33. Austin Corbett, T, Cleveland Browns

You want to talk about a fast riser. He's one of the cleanest players in this draft, plays with a nasty edge. The Browns are pretty good inside, so it will be interesting to see where they line him up. He was a former walk-on that went to a three-time captain. That's a John Dorsey pick right there.

34. Will Hernandez, G, New York Giants

Run game mauler. I love the high-school wrestler background because it typically means you have great balance and leverage. He just doesn't like people. At little better than you think in pass protection. When he locks on with heavy hands, it's over.

35. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

They saw a running back they wanted. They pounced on him. Since he hurt that knee in '15, he got better in '16 but we saw the old Nick Chubb this year.

36. Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts

An off-the-ball linebacker. We know what this guy is. He's a dynamic, off the ball run and chase linebacker. He can play third down in your sub package, he can cover tight ends, you can drop him to a running back.

37. Braden Smith, G, Indianapolis Colts

Best blocker in the SEC. He's a powerful people mover. He's played inside, he's played outside. It'll be interesting to see where they line him up.