Jeremiah mock draft 4.0: Browns pick Baker Mayfield No. 1

  • By Daniel Jeremiah
It's Draft Day! Here's my final mock of the first round.

PICK

1

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

I've long said Sam Darnold should be the pick here, but the latest buzz has Mayfield landing at the top.

PICK

2

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

I won't be surprised if the Giants trade out of this spot, but if they stay, Barkley provides them with an instant-impact player.

PICK

3

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

This appears to be a dream scenario for the Jets. They land my top signal-caller at No. 3.

PICK

4

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. I will be very surprised if the Bills don't make an aggressive move to secure a quarterback. I think it will be for a Josh -- either Allen or Rosen. I'm just not sure which one.

PICK

5

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

Nelson is the win-now pick for the Broncos.

PICK

6

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

There have been whispers about the Colts potentially moving up for Chubb. There's a chance he could fall to them at No. 6.

PICK

7

Derwin James - S, Florida State

The Bucs' defense was terrible last season, and they need to add a playmaker on the backend.

PICK

8

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

The Bears could go with Denzel Ward or Tremaine Edmunds right here, but I think Smith would be too tempting to pass up.

PICK

9

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

The 49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo a huge new deal, and they need to address the right tackle position to keep him upright.

PICK

10

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

The Raiders have added a bunch of bodies in the secondary, but none of them are nearly as talented as Fitzpatrick.

PICK

11

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

I think you could see a team like Arizona leapfrog the Dolphins if Rosen were to slide this far.

PICK

12

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. I wouldn't be shocked if the Browns took Ward at No. 4. It's possible they could land him even after pulling off a trade with Buffalo.

PICK

13

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

Vea would team up with last year's first-round pick, Jonathan Allen, to help fix the Redskins' awful run defense.

PICK

14

Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville

I could see the Packers moving up for Minkah Fitzpatrick, but if they stay at 14, Alexander is a nice fallback plan.

PICK

15

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

The Cardinals have bigger needs than linebacker, but Edmunds is simply too good to pass up at this point in the first round.

PICK

16

Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State

The Ravens would likely be looking to trade down in this scenario, but tight end is a need they must address in this draft.

PICK

17

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

Payne would be a perfect complement to the edge rushers for the Chargers.

PICK

18

Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA

Pete Carroll loves explosive pass rushers and Davenport has all of the tools to be an elite player.

PICK

19

Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina

Jason Witten won't be playing for much longer, and the Cowboys don't have a reliable alternative on the roster.

PICK

20

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

I could see the Lions looking for a pass rusher here, but Hernandez is one of the cleaner players in the draft.

PICK

21

Frank Ragnow - C, Arkansas

This is a spot where Lamar Jackson could come off the board. However, Ragnow fills a need and he'll be ready to play from Day One.

PICK

22

Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA

PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Browns need to add a left tackle after the retirement of Joe Thomas. I think Miller is a little overrated, but he's an outstanding athlete.

PICK

23

Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville

New England has done its homework on Jackson and I'd love to see how they would build around him in the future.

PICK

24

Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado

Oliver has outstanding size, speed and awareness. He fits a need for the Panthers.

PICK

25

Harold Landry - OLB, Boston College

The Titans need to add some youth to their edge rush and Landry has natural pass-rush tools.

PICK

26

Austin Corbett - OG, Nevada

There are always a couple of surprising names in the first round. Corbett is rock solid on tape and he would plug in at guard right away.

PICK

27

Mike Gesicki - TE, Penn State

The Saints find their next Jimmy Graham.

PICK

28

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

Evans plays like a Steeler -- he's fast, physical and versatile.

PICK

29

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

This would be a steal for the Jaguars. Hughes would plug right in as the starting nickelback and complement the best cornerback duo ( Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye) in the NFL.

PICK

30

Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia

The Vikings upgrade the interior of their OL to protect Kirk Cousins.

PICK

31

Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State

Vander Esch has the versatility and intelligence Bill Belichick so desperately covets.

PICK

32

Courtland Sutton - WR, SMU

I highly doubt the Eagles stay here. They will be looking to trade down on Thursday night, but Sutton would be another big target for Carson Wentz.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

