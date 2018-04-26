Jeremiah mock draft 4.0: Browns pick Baker Mayfield No. 1

It's Draft Day! Here's my final mock of the first round.
I've long said Sam Darnold should be the pick here, but the latest buzz has Mayfield landing at the top.
I won't be surprised if the Giants trade out of this spot, but if they stay, Barkley provides them with an instant-impact player.
This appears to be a dream scenario for the Jets. They land my top signal-caller at No. 3.
PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. I will be very surprised if the Bills don't make an aggressive move to secure a quarterback. I think it will be for a Josh -- either Allen or Rosen. I'm just not sure which one.
Nelson is the win-now pick for the Broncos.
There have been whispers about the Colts potentially moving up for Chubb. There's a chance he could fall to them at No. 6.
The Bucs' defense was terrible last season, and they need to add a playmaker on the backend.
The Bears could go with Denzel Ward or Tremaine Edmunds right here, but I think Smith would be too tempting to pass up.
The 49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo a huge new deal, and they need to address the right tackle position to keep him upright.
The Raiders have added a bunch of bodies in the secondary, but none of them are nearly as talented as Fitzpatrick.
I think you could see a team like Arizona leapfrog the Dolphins if Rosen were to slide this far.
PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. I wouldn't be shocked if the Browns took Ward at No. 4. It's possible they could land him even after pulling off a trade with Buffalo.
Vea would team up with last year's first-round pick, Jonathan Allen, to help fix the Redskins' awful run defense.
I could see the Packers moving up for Minkah Fitzpatrick, but if they stay at 14, Alexander is a nice fallback plan.
The Cardinals have bigger needs than linebacker, but Edmunds is simply too good to pass up at this point in the first round.
The Ravens would likely be looking to trade down in this scenario, but tight end is a need they must address in this draft.
Payne would be a perfect complement to the edge rushers for the Chargers.
Pete Carroll loves explosive pass rushers and Davenport has all of the tools to be an elite player.
Jason Witten won't be playing for much longer, and the Cowboys don't have a reliable alternative on the roster.
I could see the Lions looking for a pass rusher here, but Hernandez is one of the cleaner players in the draft.
This is a spot where Lamar Jackson could come off the board. However, Ragnow fills a need and he'll be ready to play from Day One.
PICK ACQUIRED IN PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Browns need to add a left tackle after the retirement of Joe Thomas. I think Miller is a little overrated, but he's an outstanding athlete.
New England has done its homework on Jackson and I'd love to see how they would build around him in the future.
Oliver has outstanding size, speed and awareness. He fits a need for the Panthers.
The Titans need to add some youth to their edge rush and Landry has natural pass-rush tools.
There are always a couple of surprising names in the first round. Corbett is rock solid on tape and he would plug in at guard right away.
The Saints find their next Jimmy Graham.
Evans plays like a Steeler -- he's fast, physical and versatile.
This would be a steal for the Jaguars. Hughes would plug right in as the starting nickelback and complement the best cornerback duo ( Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye) in the NFL.
The Vikings upgrade the interior of their OL to protect Kirk Cousins.
Vander Esch has the versatility and intelligence Bill Belichick so desperately covets.
I highly doubt the Eagles stay here. They will be looking to trade down on Thursday night, but Sutton would be another big target for Carson Wentz.
