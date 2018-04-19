2018 NFL Schedule: AFC North

AFC NORTH

The 2018 NFL regular-season schedule was released Thursday. Here's a team-by-team look at the schedules for each team in the AFC North.

All times Eastern

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Sept. 9 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 23 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 7 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 -- BYE

Nov. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 or 23 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 13 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 23 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 -- BYE

Nov. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Sept. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 30 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. FOX

Oct. 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at Denver Broncos, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Sept. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 30 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 7 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 -- BYE

Oct. 28 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 16 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD