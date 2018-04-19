2018 NFL schedule: AFC East

The 2018 NFL regular-season schedule was released Thursday. Here's a team-by-team look at the schedules for each team in the AFC East.

BUFFALO BILLS

Sept. 9 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 4 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Sept. 9 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 or 23 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 30 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Sept. 9 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 23 at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 30 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 21 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29 at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 11 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

NEW YORK JETS

Sept. 10 at Detroit Lions, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 16 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 30 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 -- BYE

Nov. 25 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 2 at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Houston Texans, TBD (NFLN)

Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD