2018 NFL schedule: NFC South

The 2018 NFL regular-season schedule was released Thursday. Here's a team-by-team look at the schedules for each team in the NFC South.

All times Eastern

ATLANTA FALCONS

Sept. 6 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 28 -- BYE

Nov. 4 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at New Orleans Saints (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 9 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Sept. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 -- BYE

Oct. 7 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Nov. 18 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Sept. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 18 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30 at New York Giants, 4:25 P.M. (CBS)

Oct. 8 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14 -- BYE

Oct. 21 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 17 at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Sept. 9 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 30 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 7 -- BYE

Oct. 14 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 21 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 28 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 18 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 2 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD