Jackson visiting with Bengals; Giants hosting Darnold, Allen

The Cincinnati Bengals will make sure a possible replacement for Andy Dalton isn't residing right in their backyard.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Lamar Jackson, who played his college ball about 100 miles from Cincinnati at Louisville, is visiting the Bengals on Monday.

The team doesn't appear unhappy with Dalton, who has three years left on a six-year deal he signed with the Bengals in 2014, but Cincy is clearly doing its homework on Jackson nonetheless. The QB prospect has been intriguing to several NFL teams in the leadup to next week's draft, including the Ravens (who will also host Jackson this week).

In New York, meanwhile, the heir to Eli Manning's New York Giants' quarterback throne could be walking into the team facility this week as well.

In an effort to continue to do their due diligence ahead of next week's draft, where the Giants hold the No. 2 overall pick, New York is bringing in USC quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday and Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport added that Allen is visiting with the Buffalo Bills on Monday while Darnold is set to visit with the New York Jets on Tuesday.

The Giants, picking behind the quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns, have been linked to several prospects at the No. 2 spot, most notably all of the top quarterbacks. Big Blue has already reportedly played host to UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, and with visits from Allen and Darnold this week, they should have everything they need to know if they want to pull the trigger on a possible Manning replacement next Thursday.