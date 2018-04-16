Mayfield to visit Cardinals, Broncos; Jackson to visit Ravens

Pre-draft visits are slated to wrap up this week, but that hasn't made the schedule for two of the top quarterback prospects any less busy.

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield will be in Denver for a visit with the Broncos on Monday, and then he'll head to Arizona to meet with the Cardinals afterward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Louisville's Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, is slated to visit the Ravens this week, Rapoport added.

NFL Network pundits have speculated as many as six quarterbacks could go in the first round of next week's draft. Clearly, QB-needy teams like the Broncos, Cardinals and Ravens are doing their homework to see if Jackson and Mayfield are worthy of being two of those.